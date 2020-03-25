Filthy lucre: Paper money shunned for fear of virus spread

In a world suffering a pandemic, cash is no longer king.
A growing number of businesses and individuals worldwide have stopped using banknotes in fear that physical currency, handled by tens of thousands of people over their useful life, could be a vector for the spreading coronavirus.
Public officials and health experts have said that the risk of transferring the virus person-to-person through the use of banknotes is small. But that has not stopped businesses from refusing to accept currency and some countries from urging their citizens to stop using banknotes altogether.
Open Books, a non-profit bookstore in Chicago, sent an email to customers last week asking individuals not to use cash. A chain of diners in Washington State has also stopped accepting cash. And delivery services like Grubhub, Door Dash, and others have instituted “no contact” deliveries, and have either stopped offering cash as a payment option or are actively discouraging it.
Experts say cash does carry a risk of transmitting the virus, but the risk from cash so far is small compared with other transmission routes. A scientific paper published early in the outbreak found the virus can live on cardboard for up to 24 hours and up to three days on plastic and stainless steel. The researchers, however, did not test whether it can live on banknote paper.
The presence of live virus particles on banknotes does not mean they are a health hazard, public health experts said. Virus particles are unlikely to return to the air, or aerosolize, once on a surface.
“It’s not impossible that there might be traces of virus on dollar bills but if you wash your hands it should provide adequate protections, you shouldn’t need anything else,” said Julie Fischer, a professor at the Center for Global Health Science and Society at Georgetown University, on C-SPAN.
Other devices used to pay for items are just as likely to be vectors for disease transfer. Credit and debit cards are made of plastic and metal. ATMs are touched by hundreds of human hands a day. And there have been studies that show smartphones are heavily contaminated with bacteria because of their constant use.
Even the Federal Reserve has taken efforts to make sure the money supply is not contaminated. Banknotes that circulated in Europe and Asia are being quarantined for seven to 10 days as a “precautionary measure,” according to a Federal Reserve spokesperson.
While businesses are discouraging cash usage, there have been reports of customers making large withdrawals from ATMs in several parts of the country. Some banks have had to order additional cash from the Fed or keep ATMs stocked at higher levels to allow larger customer withdrawals.
Banknote avoidance is not just happening in the U.S. In South Korea, which has been more successful in stemming the outbreak, the country’s central bank took all banknotes out of circulation for two weeks or, in some cases, burned paper money.
Iran is suffering the worst outbreak of the virus in the Middle East. Using cash there is common, but in recent weeks many people have avoided it and banks have announced that they will not accept cash from customers. Iranians often have multiple debit cards but cash is widely used in small-scale transactions, like buying bread in bakeries or leaving a tip. Many people have started even being careful in how they hand over debit cards, as contactless payment methods haven't caught on there.
JJ Jetplane
Sadly, stores in the US will end up suffering the same fate as stores in New York and California when they try to tell people they don't accept cash. Many stores were sued and it was deemed that they had to accept cash as it is the government form of payment. By refusing cash it is saying you don't accept US patronage.
Tom
I don’t touch my PASMO onto the surface. Works fine hovering over it.
juminRhee
Maybe a govt credit card should be issued since shops can refuse to take credit cards. Legal tender card. Cant say no then.
Sackman71
Crypto currency is a perfect solution from touching anything. A simple scan of a QR Code would transfer digital money instantly!
kurisupisu
Fear mongering continues...
expat
I'll take the risk. Give me your filthy lucre.
zichi
American banknotes have a variety of illegal drugs on them.
zichi
Since banknotes are the legal tender of all countries paymant can not be legally refused. Otherwise write a check on the side of a cow.
Joe Blow
Interesting how this pandemic (which I believe is real and requires strong measures to flatten the curve) will allow governments to enact many policies straight out of 1984 or Brave New World:
-Cashless societies
-Curfews and quarantines
-Tracking by smartphone, which must be kept on. Also, mandatory ownership and use of smartphone
-Mandatory use of government apps for basic services
-UBI
-Rewards for reporting bad behavior
-Government rationing
-Fines and arrests for spreading non-approved information
-Propaganda campaigns
And more. Will the genie go back in the bottle after this is over?
Wesley
In other words, daily life in communist china. That explains why they started this pandemic.
iradickle
Zichi
Lol, maybe only like 3, max.
Fanny Greene
Bitcoin
Fanny Greene
Crypto was born from the Lehman collapse. It is the future, borderless and outside government fixing. Watch.
Tora
It used to be worth something when based on the Gold Standard. Now it's just based on
Charlie Sommers
I am an old man in his twilight years with little time left on this mortal coil. I will accept the risk for everyone who sends me their filth laden paper money. I shall try to brighten my remaining years with a celebration of wine, women, and song. My motto is "Maius sacrifico."
Bugle Boy of Company B
I have means to burn plenty of paper money and am happy to provide this service free of charge if it will help us get rid of this mess.
mmwkdw
Cash is King. However various e-monies are prone to being nicked by unscrupulous techies - so as they say, don't put all your eggs in one basket.
mmwkdw
China went through a stage of cleanizing their banknotes... I guess a different form of Money Laundering...
juminRhee
Joe blow:
UBI and cashless societies are not a bad idea. Hardly communist. Many countries are cashless already, bit I guess using a credit card is dystopian. UBI would replace a myriad of different welfare programmes and get rid of much bureaucracy - both conservatives and progressives should be able to get something from that. Cheers.
juminRhee
Also, I wouldn't mind single-payer for all things everybody guys - basic food, education, housing, and medical. We have education as socialized, even in the US - hardly a communist dystopia. Medical is covered in all but one first world country. Why not the other 2? Just have cards for each instead of using money. Can still buy over and above (non-basic food, 5 bedroom house [prorated from the allotted 3 bedroom on housing card, for example]).
juminRhee
Buys, not guys...edit button, please.