business

Firms slow in applying to gov't program to ease tax hike impact

TOKYO

Small and medium-sized businesses are only slowly applying for the government's rebate program to help ease the expected impact of a consumption tax hike in October, with only 100,000 of several million eligible stores joining the initiative, sources close to the matter said Saturday.

Rebates for cashless payments, including those made by credit card and QR code, will be awarded to customers as shopping points after the consumption tax is raised to 10 percent from the current 8 percent on Oct 1.

Between 2 and 5 percent of the purchase price will be provided as shopping points in the scheme funded by the government. It is part of the government's measures to cushion the tax hike impact on private consumption and small businesses.

It is also intended to encourage greater use of cashless methods in payment as dependence on cash among Japanese consumers is relatively high.

The government expects more than a million shops will register for the rebate program that will last until June next year.

The government will accept registration until April next year, but it is asking shop operators to apply by the end of July if they want to be ready by Oct 1 when the consumption tax will be raised.

Cashed based system is so much better as you know what you are spending monthly....wallet gets thinner, you hold back. I have always lived that way, and if I do use a card, it is a one payment finish.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Well, too bad if you don’t have a credit card, isn’t it? The rebate does not cover credit card costs, so there is no point to this ‘initiative’ what-So-ever. Perhaps this is why most people could not be bothered.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

