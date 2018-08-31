Newsletter Signup Register / Login
First Uniqlo store in Vietnam to open in autumn 2019

TOKYO

Fast Retailing Co., the operator of the Uniqlo casual clothing chain, said Thursday that it will open its first store in Vietnam in the autumn of 2019, thereby expanding the brand's reach in Southeast Asia.

The Japanese retailer said it will open the new store in Ho Chi Minh City through a joint venture to be set up with trading house Mitsubishi Corp.

Fast Retailing said it will take a 75 percent stake in the venture with the remainder to be owned by Mitsubishi. The trading house also runs joint ventures with Fast Retailing in other countries such as Thailand and Indonesia.

Fast Retailing has been focusing on expanding in Asia due to the region's strong economic growth. It had 193 Uniqlo stores in Southeast Asia and Oceania by the end of May.

