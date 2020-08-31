Fitch says Japan's policy setting to remain stable in wake of Abe's resignation

Credit rating agency Fitch Ratings said on Monday that Japan's policy setting is likely to remain stable in the wake of the resignation of Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

Abe announced on Friday he was resigning because of poor health, as his protracted battle with ulcerative colitis brought to an end his tenure as Japan's longest-serving prime minister.

Fitch said its baseline remained that a new leader in Japan will not usher in significant policy changes and it anticipated that putting public debt on a "sustainable trajectory" will remain a core policy goal for the nation.

