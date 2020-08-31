Newsletter Signup Register / Login
business

Fitch says Japan's policy setting to remain stable in wake of Abe's resignation

0 Comments
TOKYO

Credit rating agency Fitch Ratings said on Monday that Japan's policy setting is likely to remain stable in the wake of the resignation of Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

Abe announced on Friday he was resigning because of poor health, as his protracted battle with ulcerative colitis brought to an end his tenure as Japan's longest-serving prime minister.

Fitch said its baseline remained that a new leader in Japan will not usher in significant policy changes and it anticipated that putting public debt on a "sustainable trajectory" will remain a core policy goal for the nation.

© Thomson Reuters 2020.

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Tweet of the Week #95: Japanese Government Recommends Eating One Ice Cream a Day

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

The Terrace House Seasons Ranked From Best to Worst

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

Best Cafes with WiFi in Nagoya

GaijinPot Travel

Art & Culture

3 Japanese Woman Writers Exploring Unconventional Romances

Savvy Tokyo

Top Remote Jobs in Japan – Week 34, 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Families

How Nishimachi International School Is Shaping The School Of Tomorrow

Savvy Tokyo

Food & Drink

5 Reasons Why Japan Does Watermelon Better

Savvy Tokyo

Book Corner

5 Japanese English Bilingual Books For Young Children

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week(End) At Home And Around Tokyo For September 5-6

Savvy Tokyo

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 35

GaijinPot Blog

Japanese Recipe Adventures: Gyoza

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

What You Need to Know About Abe’s Resignation

GaijinPot Blog