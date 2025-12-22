BOJ poised for more interest rate hikes as markets ponder neutral levels

By Satoshi Iizuka

With no clear sign of an end to the Bank of Japan's cycle of interest rate increases, economists are expecting more hikes next year to levels that could usher in a new phase of monetary policy.

As Japan's core consumer price index has stayed above the BOJ's inflation target of 2 percent for more than three and a half years, most economists are forecasting another increase in the overnight call rate to 1.0 percent in July, with some expecting it to be pushed up to 1.25 percent around the end of 2026.

The central bank on Friday lifted its policy rate by 0.25 percentage point to 0.75 percent, the first increase in 11 months and the second this year.

The BOJ judged it "appropriate" to adjust the degree of monetary accommodation "from the perspective of sustainable and stable achievement of the price stability target of 2 percent," Governor Kazuo Ueda said at a press conference.

The projections suggest the rate will cross into the BOJ's estimated neutral range of 1.0-2.5 percent, departing from the low interest rate and easing policy that the central bank first introduced in 1999 to combat deflation.

Whether to shift policy to a neutral stance, which would neither stimulate nor cool the economy, is a sensitive issue under the government of Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, a supporter of monetary stimulus.

Takaichi could call on the central bank to maintain an accommodative monetary policy if the shift is made to neutral interest rates. But continuing with an easy policy would pile pressure on the yen, which fell last year to its weakest level against the U.S. dollar in 37 years, pushing import costs even higher and fueling inflation.

The BOJ should not explicitly signal when the rate hike cycle, which commenced in March last year, will likely end, said Nobuyasu Atago, chief economist at the Rakuten Securities Economic Research Institute.

"For sure, the yen's slide will accelerate" once the market begins pricing in no further moves, Atago said, adding the BOJ is wary of being misinterpreted by the markets.

Atago expects borrowing costs to rise to as high as 1.25 percent in December 2026 or the following month.

The BOJ is trying to determine whether it can narrow down the neutral range to provide a clearer view on where its monetary policy stands. Some economists believe the central bank could raise the lower limit of the range to make room for more hikes and convince Takaichi that its policy remains accommodative.

"The BOJ will probably come up with a way not to limit future options," said Shinichiro Kobayashi, principal economist at Mitsubishi UFJ Research and Consulting.

With the bursting of its asset-inflated bubble economy in the early 1990s, Japan tumbled into a bad debt crisis and deflation.

Since 1999, when the BOJ launched a zero interest rate policy to address deflation, the central bank has introduced a quantitative easing program, quantitative and qualitative easing with a 2 percent inflation target, and a negative rate policy.

The rise in consumer prices driven by the weak yen and higher import costs prompted the BOJ in March last year to raise its key interest rate for the first time in 17 years, followed by further hikes in July 2024 and in January this year, as the likelihood of achieving its 2 percent inflation target increased.

Kobayashi expects the BOJ to lift its short-term rate to 1.0 percent in July next year, which could be seen as a turning point in its decades-long fight against deflation. Economists view a neutral rate as lying between 1.0 percent and 2.5 percent, in line with the BOJ's estimate.

Some are forecasting 1.25 percent as the terminal point of the rate hike cycle. Koichi Fujishiro, an economist at the Dai-ichi Life Research Institute, projects the short-term rate will reach 1.25 percent at the end of next year or in early 2027.

Hiroshi Watanabe, chief economist at Sony Financial Group Inc., is projecting a rate of 1.5 percent, possibly by the end of 2028.

