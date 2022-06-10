Businesses pin hopes on foreign tourists as Japan set to reopen border

Japan's businesses are pinning hopes on an inbound tourism recovery as the country resumed the process of accepting foreign tourists for the first time since suspending it more than two years ago due to the coronavirus pandemic.
While the economic impact of easing border measures may not be so large at first due to the limited number of tourists allowed in, economists said the recent weakening of the Japanese yen could encourage visitors to spend more.
Japan resumed the process of welcoming tourists from abroad Friday within its cap of 20,000 arrivals per day, initially restricted to guided tours from 98 countries and regions presenting the lowest risk of coronavirus infection, including the United States, Britain, China, South Korea, Indonesia and Thailand.
In Tokyo's popular tourist destination of Asakusa, where people from overseas crowded streets packed with souvenir shops and eateries in the pre-pandemic era, business owners are anxious to see foreign tourists return.
"All of the small businesses here have endured the pandemic and they have all been waiting for this. We have been preparing for this," said Shigemi Fuji, head of the Asakusa Tourism Federation.
Before the pandemic, Asakusa had seen a boom in hotel openings and many expected a rush of overseas visitors in the lead-up to the Tokyo Olympics, originally scheduled for 2020 during which the Japanese government aimed to welcome 40 million foreign visitors.
However, some hotels were forced to close after the Olympics were postponed for one year and the Japanese government banned tourists from overseas due to COVID-19, Fuji said.
Other stores targeting overseas visitors as their main customers also struggled, said Fuji, who also drew the curtain on his own business selling traditional rice crackers in 2020.
"Even though the number of tourists will be limited, we expect a large part of them to come to Asakusa. The expectations are really high," he said.
The number of foreign visitors to Japan marked a record 31.88 million in 2019 before the coronavirus outbreak. Amid COVID-19 travel restrictions at home and abroad, however, the figure plunged to a record-low 245,900 in 2021.
Keiji Kanda, a senior economist at the Daiwa Institute of Research, said given that inbound tourists before the pandemic spent about 150,000 yen on average during their stay in Japan, the economic impact "cannot be underestimated."
"The impact will be much smaller compared with when Japan welcomed more than 31 million people. But accepting inbound tourists in stages is the first step toward further relaxing the border measures" and is a very important development for the economy, he said.
With the Japanese yen slumping to a 20-year low against the U.S. dollar at the 134 level in recent days, Kanda said it could lead foreign visitors to spend more during their visits in Japan.
But he noted given that Japan will not likely see an immediate recovery in the number of Chinese visitors, known for their robust spending in Japan, due to Beijing's strict "zero-COVID" policy, the pace of Japan's recovery in the tourism industry may be slow.
In the western city of Kyoto, the ancient capital and home to many historical landmarks where a string of new hotels were built in recent years, the room occupancy rate is still a far cry from pre-pandemic levels despite a pickup in domestic tourists.
"We opened our hotel anticipating a large number of guests from overseas given this location. We have waited for this moment for so long," said an official at The Hotel Seiryu Kyoto Kiyomizu, a luxury property that opened in March 2020 in the pandemic's early days.
The hotel, located within walking distance of Kiyomizu temple, a World Heritage site, has been receiving an increasing number of inquiries from travel agencies overseas, including Taiwan, Australia, and Italy, the official said.
On the other hand, travel agencies are scrambling to launch package tours after the Japanese government released guidelines for them Tuesday, asking them to ensure that tourists wear face masks and purchase insurance to cover medical expenses in the event they contract COVID-19.
"Since the guidelines were only released Tuesday, it will take us a while to create packages that meet the requirements. We need more time to actually resume tours for overseas tourists," said an official at travel agency JTB Corp.
"But we have high expectations. We will offer tours that prioritize safety and security," the official said.
While the easing of border controls will be a long-awaited opportunity for Japan's tourism businesses, it could be an economic test for Prime Minister Fumio Kishida ahead of July's upper house election, said Atsushi Takeda, a chief economist at the Itochu Research Institute.
"What is obvious is that (the government) is cautious ahead of the election for fear that it may lead to a surge in infections," he said, adding a stronger recovery in inbound tourism will have to wait until after the election expected on July 10.© KYODO
virusrex
It would be much better for business to focus on things much more reliable and stable than tourism, but I guess the easy money that comes from this particular industry is too big a temptation.
kurisupisu
I wouldn’t be pinning my hopes on these tours as the ordinary shop owner won’t be seeing any of these tourists under the regimentation that is going on.
purple_depressed_bacon
I fear they've bet on the wrong horse because with the "style" of tourism Japan is allowing, they're not going to see much of an uptick in sales and profits. Aside from this "style" of tourism being quite unpopular - who wants to be shepherded around like kids on a field trip? - are the tourists even allowed to go to Asakusa, an area already teeming with locals? What are they going to do, clear the area of locals before allowing the tourist group to walk the area in order to not catch their cooties? I don't think J-gov thought this through properly...
thepersoniamnow
Im sure that nearly nobody is hopeful of much at all u til the rules change.
Once again, we in Japan are going to be embarrassed by the ridiculous out of touch “rules and regulations” that are much more to appease your (extremely elderly and xenophobic) voter base.
John-San
Your right tire needs some air.
John-San
Just like Japanese tourism Flat
antifun
They need bribe the tour operators and local governments well to be included in the itineraries.
Antiquesaving
With all due respect, perhaps you should limit your comments on disease and meds because you obviously don't know what it is to do business especially in the tourism industry or dealing with tourists domestic and foreign.
Nothing is easy money in that business.
And please let use know in the great knowledge what other business "focus" us better?
Lets see, Covid restrictions killed 90% of the domestic Hotel business, 90% of the domestic restaurant business, 90% of the Bar business, beauty products, shoes, clothing, as people didn't go out so didn't spend or need to buy.
I suggest if you are so brilliant in business that you open a consultancy to direct these businesses in to a " more reliable" business.
divinda
I agree. Shilling for the pharmaceutical industry is much more reliable (and profitable) than anything in tourism.
Antiquesaving
Sadly only large commercial tourist spots will benefit because the organised tours being permitted only focus on those places.
My shop will not benefit nor will the others in my area which used to get a good portion of their income from small individual groups of 2 to 5 staying at a local hostel of Airbnb.
Jexan
Then they should call the xenophobic policies in place today and ask the government to align with the rest of civilization.
Elvis is here
If Everyone including the excited minority pulled together to get infections to 0 and keep them there, then wola! Just like that, tourism as normal. But alas the irresponsible few prolong the hardship!
Cricky
It’s just propaganda, Japan is opening to tourists? If they are part of a tourist group and pass the testing regulations. Want to go for a walk to experience the real Japan…not going to happen. They can’t have several glow stick men in quasi police uniforms surround you as you experience the real Japan. Not sure what the government is trying to achieve, but honestly I rarely am. It would seem they want to appear open but then place so many rules in the way it’s not really open.