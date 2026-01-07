IT growth, waning tariff impact expected to propel Japanese firms' profits in FY2026

Japanese companies are expected to post record profits in fiscal 2026, boosted by continued growth in IT industries and the waning impact of tariffs imposed by the United States.

The accelerating buildup of AI infrastructure is expected to support the semiconductor and IT service sectors, while economic policies under Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi could further spur expansion, analysts say.

"We can enter the upcoming year with a slightly upbeat, optimistic outlook," said Hikaru Yasuda, chief equity strategist of SMBC Nikko Securities.

SMBC Nikko Securities projects that leading companies' pretax profits will increase 6.0 percent in the current fiscal year and 8.3 percent in fiscal 2026, while Nomura Securities forecasts a 3.4 percent rise for major companies this fiscal year and 6.2 percent growth in the new business year.

Analysts say projected growth in corporate earnings this year, despite the blow from U.S. tariffs, is largely attributable to a profit increase at SoftBank Group Corp, with Nomura Securities forecasting a 0.8 percent decline in pretax profit when the investment and technology conglomerate is excluded.

SoftBank Group in November reported a net profit of 2.92 trillion yen ($18.7 billion) for the April-September period, a record for any Japanese firm on a six-month basis, boosted by its investment in OpenAI, the developer of ChatGPT.

"The sector likely to post the largest profits in fiscal 2025 and 2026 is information and communications, driven by a sharp profit increase at SoftBank Group's investment funds," said Masaki Motomura, senior equity strategist at Nomura Securities.

Daiwa Securities Group, meanwhile, forecasts pretax profits at major companies in the country, excluding SoftBank Group, to dip 0.1 percent for fiscal 2025 and climb 12.7 percent for the upcoming fiscal year.

U.S. tariffs were listed as a major factor behind the dismal performance this business year, dealing a particular blow to automakers. Their impact, however, has proven less damaging than previously estimated, analysts said.

The administration of President Donald Trump earlier this year imposed a 27.5 percent tariff on imported Japanese cars, far higher than the previous 2.5 percent, to address the trade imbalance. But the rate on vehicles from Japan was negotiated down to 15 percent in September.

"Businesses face more pressure in fiscal 2025 compared to the previous year due to the tariffs, but they are not expected to have as much of an impact in fiscal 2026," said Motomura.

Kenji Abe, chief strategist at Daiwa Securities Group, said, "There were concerns that the levies would hurt the global economy, but sentiment has lifted as those worries were largely dispelled."

Daiwa also expects AI-related industries to continue growing strongly in fiscal 2025 and 2026, with the electronics sector expecting a climb of 11.0 percent and 15.5 percent, respectively.

Abe called investments in AI "global and historical," noting that related businesses have been generating more growth than initially expected.

While there have been concerns about a potential AI bubble, the chance that it has already peaked is low, with capital investment plans for AI infrastructure showing no signs of slowing, he added.

Analysts also expressed hope for Takaichi's government going forward.

After taking office as Japan's first female prime minister in October, she pledged to promote investment in 17 strategic fields ranging from artificial intelligence to shipbuilding, raising expectations for faster capital spending on new infrastructure, analysts said.

Her inflation relief measures for households are also helping improve corporate managers' economic outlook, they said.

Among other industries, the financial sector is also expected to see profits grow in line with interest rate rises and increased lending.

Daiwa's Abe said that the yen's continued weakness, as seen so far despite the narrowing interest rate gap between Japan and the United States, is benefiting sectors such as autos and bodes well for corporate earnings overall.

As for risk factors, firms with business ties to China are likely to face a difficult year after Takaichi's remark on Taiwan in November triggered backlash from Beijing, leading to a drop in tourist arrivals from China and a string of cancellations of Japan-related cultural events there.

"I don't believe we can hope for a swift recovery, with relations likely to remain in the current state for a while longer," said SMBC Nikko's Yasuda. "It is a negative factor for firms catering to inbound tourists, as well as those with bases in the country itself."

© KYODO