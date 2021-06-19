Japanese gov't backs 4-day workweek, but experts split

Japan's government plans to encourage firms to let their employees choose to work four days a week instead of five, aiming to improve the balance between work and life for people who have family care responsibilities or need more time off to acquire new skills.
The government included the promotion of an optional four-day workweek in its annual economic policy guideline finalized Friday by Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga's cabinet.
Experts are divided, however, on whether the new initiative, intended to address challenges posed by the country's labor shortage, will be widely accepted, with labor and management both voicing concerns about possible unwanted outcomes.
For employers, while people working four days a week may become more motivated, this may not improve their productivity enough to compensate for the lost workday. Employees, meanwhile, fear pay cuts.
Among expected advantages are helping people with family-care responsibilities avoid the need to quit their jobs, promotion of recurrent education, and helping more people take on side jobs, the government said.
The coronavirus pandemic has helped the idea of a four-day workweek gain traction as the health crisis causes people to spend more time at home.
In late April, the ruling Liberal Democratic Party recommended that the government take policy measures to facilitate adoption of the system.
The LDP said working fewer days is expected to promote "diversified working styles" and prompt workers with new skills to move to growing industries such as IT.
At a key economic and fiscal policy panel meeting in mid-April where the promotion of a four-day workweek was discussed, Suga said his government would consider expanding support for people willing to enhance their careers through recurrent education without leaving their jobs.
Among major economies, Australian, Canadian, Italian and U.S. employees work longer hours than Japanese, according to the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development's survey. But Japan's labor market remains rigid, with productivity showing limited improvement as people take fewer holidays compared to other developed countries and labor mobility stays low.
According to a survey conducted on over 4,000 firms by the labor ministry last year, 8.3 percent of them were giving their employees more days off than under a five-day workweek.
Internet and e-commerce service giant Yahoo Japan Corp started allowing its employees who need more time off for caregiving to take three days off a week in April 2017.
"It has been favorably received in general, with some employees saying that it became easier to match their days off with their children's activities," a Yahoo Japan spokesman said.
Meanwhile, Hisashi Yamada, vice chairman of think tank Japan Research Institute, said he does not expect a four-day workweek to rapidly spread in Japan even with the government pushing it because it would complicate personnel management and evaluation.
"Let's say, if employees take second jobs, it would be difficult for managers to know how long they work in total and to evaluate equally those who take two days off a week and those who take three. From the employees' standpoint, they would not want to see their income from their main jobs decrease," said Yamada, who is well versed in labor economics issues.
At Yahoo Japan and many other firms offering an option of fewer workdays, extra holidays are unpaid. The Yahoo Japan spokesman said just about 100 of some 7,000 employees at the company had applied for the four-day workweek as of April. Those who want more days off for such purposes as acquiring new skills and taking side jobs are not eligible for the program, he said.
Japan Research's Yamada said he believes some small- and medium-sized businesses cannot afford to give such extra days off, and some businesses might try to cut labor costs by applying a four-day workweek even to employees who want to work more days.
"It will be important for the government to draw up a framework guaranteeing a worker's right to choose whether to take three days off a week," he said.
Takuya Hoshino, an economist at the Dai-ichi Life Research Institute, says simply introducing a four-day workweek may not necessarily encourage employees to use their time off in a way that benefits their careers or contributes to the economy.
"It's important for companies to make it clear what they intend in adopting such a system" and provide necessary support to employees to that end, he said.© KYODO
Newgirlintown
Ha! I’ll believe that when I see it!
Cricky
Yep that’s going to happen! Sounds like a Premium Friday story, and that was a day a month off. Not a day or two a week. Without a soul grinding obsession with work ....what would people do? They are not mentally prepared for having a personal life.
smartacus
Not a very practical or desirable (for me) idea. What's the point if you work four days a week and have to take a pay cut? You will probably have to look for a side job on the fifth day to make up the difference. Or instead of working 8 hours a day for five days at your regular job, you end up working 10 hours a day for four days.
I love my job and sometimes work six days a week and still have/had (pre-pandemic) to meet friends, play sports and do my hobbies. As my dad used to say, if you love your job, you'll never work a day in your life.
Ai Wonder
Work life balance in Japan is insane. Workers are forced into extremely long unproductive hours and are equally forced into taking very little paid leave. A four day flexible work week with no overtime and trebling guaranteed leave time will boost worker wellbeing and productivity. Research has also found that workers in a much better work life balance situation get sick less often, are a great deal happier and lead more fulfilling lives. Anyone against this idea is no expert, just a slave to the existing unjust and insane system.
snowymountainhell
So NOW, it is ‘the experts’ that are confused?!? How about the more important critical issues within the surrounding 18 months? Most often, “experts” were ignored or deliberations used as a stalling tactic.
Cricky
, with labor and management both voicing concerns about possible unwanted outcomes.
err like people being, enjoying a happy life, didn’t see that coming definitely an unwanted outcome. And upto 40%-60% of workers are on contracts that don’t include paid holidays? You can’t even have a holiday outside of designated times.
Takuya Hoshino, an economist at the Dai-ichi Life Research Institute, says simply introducing a four-day workweek may not necessarily encourage employees to use their time off in a way that benefits their careers or contributes to the economy.
Takuya, your an idiot, life research institute are you kidding? Might want to rethink your research thing ?
Why? how? would someone use their time of to benefit their career,? It’s time off! That’s the point. Go on a trip spend money, spend time with the family wouldn’t that help the economy? What a doughnut. And this idiot gets paid for being an idiot. Unbelievable.
dagon
For employers, while people working four days a week may become more motivated, this may not improve their productivity enough to compensate for the lost workday. Employees, meanwhile, fear pay cuts.
Multiple studies over the last 40 years have shown sharply rising productivity gains from workers combined with stagnant wages, with the vast majority of gains going to capital stakeholders.
First world nations have long had the capacity to move to post-scarcity economies with shorter working hours and more benefits for employees.
That is if the greed of bloated executive salaries and capital gains are removed from the equation, or their prioritization lessened.
AG
Work life balance in japanese companies?
Never happening.
A 4-day work week in Japan will not happen this century.