Stormy year ahead for Japan's tourism industry

Now that the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics are postponed until next year, concerns are growing about whether small and midsize businesses in the tourism and service industries can weather the coronavirus shockwave until the events are held next year, economists and analysts say.
With tourist traffic drying up and domestic consumption severely hit by social distancing, tour operators, hotels and eateries were expecting the Summer Games to bring an inbound tourism recovery, before Tokyo and the International Olympic Committee agreed Tuesday on the one-year delay.
The postponement will likely wipe out demand expected from an estimated 9 million domestic and 300,000 foreign spectators coming to the capital.
Goldman Sachs has estimated that the sports events will result in inbound-related consumption of 150 billion yen ($1.3 billion) by foreign travelers and domestic spending of 400 billion yen, including purchases of merchandise and traveling to Tokyo and other hosting municipalities.
In its presentation, the Japanese bidding committee for the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics had said it secured 46,000 rooms for organizers, sports governing bodies, media and sponsors during the tournament. All these reservations for this summer could be canceled.
"We're relieved the Tokyo Olympics are not canceled, but we're still concerned about the outlook of the industry through next summer," said Shigemi Sudo, the secretary general of the Tokyo Hotels and Ryokans Association.
Already hit hard by the coronavirus chaos, the hotel industry body in Tokyo held a meeting on Monday with officials of the Tokyo metropolitan government and a government-affiliated lender Japan Finance Corp to discuss financial support for its members.
A government advisory against mass gatherings to curb the spread of the coronavirus has led to cancellations of events including weddings at hotels.
"Medium- and small-sized hotel operators are likely to face severe financial conditions amid the spread of the coronavirus infections," said Sudo.
Credit research firm Teikoku Databank said the number of bankruptcies due to the coronavirus fallout stood at 15 companies as of March 25, with six in the tourism industry and three in the eateries sector.
"Until now, the trend was that firms which went bankrupt were already struggling financially, but there has recently been a case where the coronavirus directly forced a firm into bankruptcy even if it was doing well before the outbreak," said Shigenobu Abe, an official at Teikoku Databank.
Analysts say the government should step up fiscal measures to support businesses facing financial difficulties until the rescheduled Olympics brings the expected economic benefits.
The impact of the virus may linger, but economic gains of hosting the games will not be lost, analysts say.
"As the games have been postponed and not canceled, the economic boost should materialize when the Olympics are held," said Takuji Aida, chief Japan economist at Societe Generale Securities Japan Ltd.
The Dai-ichi Life Research Institute estimates that over the past three years, 13.8 trillion yen worth of economic effects have already materialized through the construction of the main stadium, other venues and accommodations.
Economic effects expected from now on such as spending by spectators are projected to be around 660 billion yen, according to SMBC Nikko Securities Inc.© KYODO
rgcivilian1
That's hard to believe as HIS is still advertising and selling package deals. Went online yesterday to see if any tickets to Seoul and sure enough no problem.
0rei0
I'm sure HIS are fully prepared to SELL you a ticket to Seoul, and after that, their responsibility will be over, in their minds.
Bit like the Olympics, how many ticket holders are going to be stiffed with the 'No refunds' policy.
Cricky
Seen Cruise Ship trips still being advertised? Total denial. The only countries not on lockdown are the Sudan, Afganistan and other rather unfriendly destinations. Tourism is a dead horse for at least a year or more.
David Cope
What intrigues me is what are the chances of a second outbreak wave around the start of next year?
Would there then be a total reprise - e.g. Olympics postponed for another year...?
ifd66
Articles like these simply focus on the negatives and money (economy). How about the huge increase in quality of life - less congestion, pollution, slower life and more time to spend with family?
Andy
This is a good thing, over tourism has been destroying the culture for too many years. Going back to the way things were is not a solution.
Tokyo-m
Yes, the planet is breathing a sigh of relief!
Tora
If the Japanese had collectively put as much energy into containing this outbreak from the beginning, instead of being so fixated on the Olympics and getting 40,00,000 tourists here this year, we wouldn't be nearly in the mess than we are in now.
Now is time to pull together and take responsibility to solve this issue. The longer one keeps one's head in the sand, the worse things will get, and that seems to be the path people here have chosen to take. I think that's the wrong choice.
Once this outbreak is over, let's then discuss the Olympics and strategies to entice the tourists back.
Priorities.
JCosplay
@ifd66 you know, I’ve been thinking about this quite a lot in recent days. Because my family members, have either been working from home, or have been laid off. In the case of the latter, my cousin was able to use his opportunity, so that he and a friend of his can move into an apartment that they really wanted to move into. And they’re getting a great rate for it, or at least that’s what he told me. They moved in last weekend, before a lot of the lockdown stuff was really beginning here in the US.
And my mom was saying that she loves working from home, considering that her workplace has been so stressful as of late. And I myself can attest to this general attitude as well.
JCosplay
Considering how long and hard a lot of us around the world have been working in recent years, this is actually a welcome break to me. Because we all, in one way or another, are getting some kind of break out of this. That is clearly, a huge plus as well. And with these stimulus bills being passed, or soon to be passed, then I say, all the more reason why this break will be so beneficial to all of us.
Dukeleto
@ifd66
Unfortunately this new found quality of life, as you put it, cannot be maintained. People are losing jobs and income. If you don’t have any money or a way of making it that translates into desperate times for many which many are experiencing already. Not much fun when payments are due and your car and house face repossession and there isn’t any food on the table certainly doesn’t translate into a happy time with the family. Seven billion plus people cannot simply down tools indefinitely. If these lockdowns don’t stem and stop this virus people will automatically revert back to normal and accept the virus exits and it’s risks and life will go on. We just need to transition through this phase. People get bored quickly and will only run and hide for so long. To be honest, a world in total lockdown indefinitely and the total chaos that will bring is far more scary scenario then simply living our normal live with this virus as a risk factor of living on planet along with the other plethora of things both natural and man made that are currently lurking out there waiting to kill us. This virus will simply become another flu. For me personally, what we need to take away from this situation is that the world in its entirety needs to clamp down and force countries to shut down the vectors for the virus jumps from animal to man. As far as I can tell both SARS and COVID-19 both originated in China. They need to get to the bottom of this and the world needs to ensure that they do. If not, simply close all doors until they do! Leaving countries to simply blunder along, which has dire consequences on the entire planet, needs to stop NOW!
Satedaya
I think tourism is just a tip of an iceberg.
ulysses
People losing their jobs, businesses going bankrupt, not knowing how to pay next month’s rent, how to put food on the table for their families would not agree.
There are no positives to an epidemic!!!