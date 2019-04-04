System still in the making as Japan opens up to more foreign workers

By Sayo Sasaki

Businesses have high hopes that the launch Monday of newly created visas for foreign blue-collar workers will help Japan tackle a serious labor shortage resulting from its aging population and declining birthrate.

But as a country long known for its strict immigration rules, Japan may struggle to present itself as an attractive working destination for foreigners, with questions continuing to be raised about details of the new visa system and measures to address exploitation risks.

Under the revised immigration control law, two new visa categories have been created: one for workers who can stay for up to five years, and another for more skilled workers who can apply for visa renewals indefinitely and also bring their families with them.

"We highly regard the new system as it tackles the labor shortage issue," Nobuyoshi Aoyama, a senior official at the Japan Chamber of Commerce and Industry said at a press briefing late last week.

The organization represents small- and medium-sized businesses, which have strongly felt the impact of the country's labor crunch. In a survey last year that received responses from about 2,700 member companies, 65 percent said they were short of personnel and around 43 percent suggested a demand for foreign staff.

And now that Japan has opened its doors wider to foreign workers, it is crucial for the country to realize "smooth integration of foreigners" in workplaces and communities, Aoyama said.

After the ruling parties pushed through a bill to revise the immigration control law in December, the government introduced ordinances and unveiled a policy package to show its readiness to accept what it estimates will be hundreds of thousands of holders of the "specified skilled workers" visa status in the next five years.

One of the major concerns has been whether the country can offer sufficient protection to foreign workers, following revelations of people being underpaid or mistreated after being recruited under Japan's technical internship program that started in 1993 with the aim of transferring skills to developing countries.

A Justice Ministry ordinance stipulates that under the new system, foreign workers will receive payments equal to or more than their Japanese counterparts, and that records must be left by paying salaries into workers' bank accounts.

Specified skilled workers, unlike technical interns, are also allowed to change companies, which ministry officials say is a way to avoid exploitation.

But Toshihiro Menju, managing director of the Japan Center for International Exchange, said he is concerned about Japan keeping the technical internship program alive alongside the new system.

He suggested that the reason for their continued coexistence is that "many microbusinesses which have been using foreign trainees as cheap labor will not be able to switch immediately to the new system."

Nevertheless, the technical internship program should be scrapped, he said, even if that means setting a transition period, to bring an end to any abuse of foreign workers in Japan.

As of October last year, the number of foreign technical interns stood at 308,489, accounting for about 21 percent of all foreign workers in Japan, including students working part-time.

The government expects up to 26,210 foreigners who have at least three years of technical internship experience to apply for the new visa during fiscal 2019, which began Monday, as such individuals are exempted from qualification tests. That number makes up about half of the workers expected to be accepted under the new system this fiscal year.

The government has also stepped up efforts to eliminate the involvement of unscrupulous brokers who charge workers extortionate fees in the name of processing visas and other services for entering Japan. Its steps will include working with countries from which such workers originate to address the issue.

But Japan has yet to finish signing memorandums with the nine Asian countries expected to provide the bulk of the much-needed workers.

Municipalities, for their part, are seeking ways to support foreigners in their daily lives in line with a government plan to set up about 100 "one-stop" consultation centers across the country and enhance multilingual services in various fields.

The government will fund up to 10 million yen ($90,000) per municipality for the centers, but experts say the amount only allows a few fresh hires, and many municipalities are expected to expand their existing services rather than opening new ones. Some municipalities may also face difficulties securing enough interpreters for their services.

They city of Kawaguchi in Saitama Prefecture, which has a large foreign population, has decided to add a third staff member at its center to provide consultation services to foreigners. It also plans to use translation devices and over-the-phone interpretation to offer services in 11 languages as requested by the government.

Aoyama, the official of the Japan Chamber of Commerce and Industry, suggested that much work needs to be done as Japan has been "behind other countries in accepting foreigners."

In the face of growing competition for workers in the international market, Aoyama said, "When we think about whether people would really choose to come to Japan, we must understand that Japan must become a country that is even more attractive than before."

Menju, meanwhile, said the new visa system has taken Japan to a "new phase" in terms of its immigration policy.

Conservatives have long opposed accepting immigrants into what they view as a homogenous society, despite the fact that the country may face an unsustainable future without recruiting people from outside.

But Japan now has no other option but to "only move forward" in accepting more foreign workers, he said.

