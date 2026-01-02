Tokyo stocks to test new highs in 2026 with looming risk of yen plunge

Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi speaks at a ceremony to conclude the year's trading at the Tokyo Stock Exchange on Tuesday.

By Risako Nakanishi

Tokyo stocks are likely to maintain their upward momentum to test new record highs next year on optimism that the government's expansionary stimulus measures will boost corporate earnings.

While higher yields on the key 10-year government bond above 2.0 percent are expected to have only a limited impact on equities, excessive yen weakness against the U.S. dollar stemming from fears over Japan's deteriorating fiscal health is seen as a downside risk.

The benchmark Nikkei Stock Average could climb toward 55,000, surpassing the all-time closing high of 52,411.34 reached in October, driven by further growth in the artificial intelligence field and the easing impact of higher U.S. tariffs on the auto industry, experts said.

Hopes for economic growth under the aggressive fiscal policy of Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, who took office in October, are likely to remain one of the major drivers pushing up the market.

AI and semiconductor shares that led stocks' advances this year as well as the shipbuilding sector are especially seen as likely to benefit from the government drive to boost investment in fields that are considered critical, brokers said.

"While policy effects are expected to drive economic growth and prices are likely to continue rising, a positive cycle accompanied by wage increases would support corporate earnings," said Maki Sawada, a strategist in the Investment Content Department of Nomura Securities Co.

Shares of automakers are also projected to rise, with their earnings seen improving as the negative impact of hefty U.S. levies imposed by President Donald Trump is likely to be smaller than previously expected following a bilateral accord in July to cut the tariff rate.

"Auto and other exporters were especially hit by the Trump tariffs this year, but those struggling with sluggish earnings can expect a rebound next year," said Masahiro Yamaguchi, head of investment research at SMBC Trust Bank.

"If auto shares perform well, it would support the overall market," he added.

Meanwhile, a further depreciation of the yen past 160 versus the dollar is regarded as a downside risk to stocks, as it could accelerate inflation by pushing up import costs and dent the popularity of the Takaichi government, which currently enjoys high approval ratings.

After hitting this year's high in the 139 level in April, the yen has remained weak mostly above 150 in the past three months despite interest rate hikes by the Bank of Japan and monetary easing by the U.S. Federal Reserve.

"With the interest rate differential between Japan and the United States expected to narrow one or two steps further, it would not be surprising to see the yen firming against the dollar," said Takuya Kanda, senior researcher at the Gaitame.com Research Institute.

"But looking at the trend in recent months, the rate gap is unlikely to be the decisive factor for the exchange rate," Kanda added, noting the flow of yen selling for investment as well as non-investment purposes is likely to remain intact next year.

Concerns about Japan's fiscal soundness under Takaichi are also seen as one of the factors driving down the yen, with rising long-term Japanese interest rates failing to prevent the currency's decline, dealers said.

"If there happens to be a general election next year and the Liberal Democratic Party under Takaichi scores a landslide victory, this could also be a yen-selling incentive," Kanda said.

A sharp yen slide would raise the cost of living for households already struggling with higher prices of food and other daily necessities and possibly dampen consumer spending, analysts said.

"If inflation keeps rising, wages will not increase in real terms even if companies raise salaries," likely resulting in falling support for the government, said Chisa Kobayashi, strategist at UBS SuMi Trust Wealth Management Co.

"A drop in approval ratings would undermine the effectiveness of policies and erode expectations" for economic growth under the Takaichi government, thus pressuring equities, she said.

Despite a recent surge in the key government bond yield above the 2.0 percent threshold, analysts believe the adverse impact on stocks is likely to be limited unless it jumps above 2.5 percent in the short term.

The barometer of long-term interest rates surpassed 2.0 percent when the BOJ raised its policy rate to a 30-year high of around 0.75 percent on Dec. 19. It kept climbing and hit 2.100 percent in the following week, its highest level since 1999.

"The Japanese market is different from the United States where growth stocks (such as tech issues) visibly react to higher interest rates," Yamaguchi said, adding that bank shares may benefit from higher yields.

"But higher interest rates would be negative for Japanese stocks if they cause the economy to slump and start affecting fundamentals over time," he said.

A possible setback in the AI industry is also considered a downside risk to the stock market, after concerns about returns on massive AI investments poured cold water on technology and semiconductor issues several times this year.

"If views spread that capital investment in data centers were indeed excessive or profits are not meeting expectations, it would cause AI stocks to plunge and impact Japanese stocks as well," said Masahiro Ichikawa, chief market strategist at Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Co.

© KYODO