Zensho experiments with convenience stores to offset potential dining slowdown

Zensho Holdings Co, operator of the beef bowl chain Sukiya, is quietly testing a new frontier with a little-known convenience store brand called "Sakura Mikura" as it looks to adapt to shifting consumer demand in Japan.

The chain, which emphasizes freshly prepared in-store meals, remains small, with just 10 outlets across the Kanto region. The company has disclosed few details about its long-term strategy, describing the venture as experimental.

Industry observers say the move may reflect an effort to prepare for a future in which Japan's aging population and declining birthrate weigh on demand for eating out.

At a store in Yokohama's Totsuka Ward, bento-box shelves are lined with rice balls, sandwiches and other items prepared on-site. Among them, a chicken nanban rice bowl, priced at 626 yen, is kept warm and can be eaten immediately in a small dining area without the need for reheating.

A woman in her 30s who frequents the store said the pricing is appealing at a time when other major convenience store chains are putting their prices up.

The outlet also stocks fresh fruit and vegetables alongside daily necessities such as pet supplies, giving it a broader appeal than a typical convenience store.

Families with children can be seen resting on benches outside, and an open-air vegetable market held at the site reportedly draws long lines.

The first Sakura Mikura store opened in 2021 in Gunma Prefecture, north of Tokyo, where the majority of outlets are still located.

The Yokohama store, opened in 2024, is the only one outside Gunma and occupies the former site of a conveyor-belt sushi restaurant run by the company. Online, the brand has been dubbed the "mystery convenience store" due to the limited information released by the company.

Responding to inquiries, a Zensho representative said the company is exploring the concept of a "convenience store that can utilize our restaurant know-how," adding that the initiative remains in an early stage.

Some companies that expanded aggressively in the past have struggled when demand shifted, but others have managed to adapt by changing their business models.

Distribution analyst Akihito Nakai points to restaurant chain operator Skylark Holdings Co's acquisition of the udon chain Suke-san Udon in 2024 as one example of a successful transition.

Skylark plans to open about 50 new outlets annually in Japan from 2027, with roughly 90 percent of them expected to be conversions from existing brands such as its Gusto family restaurants.

Some stores have seen their sales triple after conversion, and at a press conference in February, then-President Minoru Kanaya expressed confidence, saying the restaurants are "supported as low-priced, popular eateries."

Cost savings compared with opening new stores, as well as the ability to retain existing part-time staff, are key advantages.

Geo Holdings Corp, originally a video rental business, moved early to address the rise of streaming services by strengthening its reuse operations, including smartphone buybacks and sales and its second-hand clothing chain "Second Street."

Both sales and operating profit are trending upward, while the rental business accounted for less than 10 percent of total sales in the fiscal year ended March 2025.

Nakai said Zensho is likely anticipating a future in which suburban outlets such as Sukiya become unprofitable as customer numbers decline due to Japan's aging population and low birthrate.

By converting locations into convenience stores, the company could secure revenue from bentos and daily necessities while differentiating itself from major convenience store chains, where in-store cooking is not yet widespread.

"As the business environment shifts, having a 'next move' is critical for companies," Nakai said.

© KYODO