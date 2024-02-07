Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Auto giant Ford beat earnings expectations in its latest results, although its electric vehicle unit logged losses Photo: AFP/File
business

Ford beats earnings expectations despite rising labor cost

0 Comments
NEW YORK

U.S. automaker Ford topped earnings expectations in the fourth quarter of 2023 and is forecasting higher profits this year despite greater labor costs and losses in its electric vehicle segment, according to a financial report released Tuesday.

The company reported adjusted earnings per share of 29 cents for the fourth quarter, above analyst estimates, while revenue came in at $46 billion for the period.

For 2024, Ford expects earnings of $10 billion to $12 billion before interest and taxes, compared with $10.4 billion reported in 2023.

Ford's latest results come after the auto giant, alongside General Motors and Stellantis, were hit by a six-week worker strike that has since been resolved.

The company expects "higher expenses for labor and major product-refresh actions" this year.

But chief operating officer Kumar Galhotra said the company "will land $2 billion in cost reductions" across its global industrial system in areas like freight and manufacturing.

For all of last year, Ford reported net income of $4.3 billion and an 11 percent revenue increase to $176 billion.

Meanwhile, Ford's Model e unit -- involving its electric vehicle products -- incurred a full-year loss of $4.7 billion before interest and taxes.

This reflects "an extremely competitive pricing environment, along with strategic investments in the development of clean-sheet, next-generation EVs," the company said in its report.

But Ford chief financial officer John Lawler said in a statement that EVs are "here to stay."

"Customer adoption is growing, and their long-term upside is central to Ford+," he added, highlighting that the company is gathering customer insights by being an early mover in the sector.

But with mainstream EV adoption taking place at a slower rate than anticipated, Ford earlier said it was deferring certain capital investments in the segment "until they're justified by demand and prospects for acceptable returns."

Last week, General Motors reported higher quarterly profits, offsetting the hit from the worker strike thanks to robust vehicle pricing, amid strong demand in North America.

In after hours trading, Ford shares were up 7.1 percent.

© 2024 AFP

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

Last chance to study Japanese in Japan

If you want to come study in Japan this Summer it's your final opportunity to apply — the deadline is March 1!

Deadline may differ depending on schools.

Apply Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Travel

The Best Things To Do In Sapporo

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

100 Yen Shop Must Haves For DIY Nails

Savvy Tokyo

Aso Cuddly Dominion

GaijinPot Travel

Tokyo’s Best Fruit Picking Spots

Savvy Tokyo

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for Feb. 5 – 11, 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Tokyo Chocolate Shops: 7 Best For Valentine’s and Beyond

Savvy Tokyo

Why MobalPay is Your Expat Survival Payment Card in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

10 Date Ideas for Valentine’s Day in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Ioki Cave

GaijinPot Travel

Health

Gluten-Free Eating in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

winter

Fujimi Panorama Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Nozawaonsen

GaijinPot Travel