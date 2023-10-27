Newsletter Signup Register / Login
UAW workers, shown picketing outside of Ford's Wayne Assembly Plant last month, are returning to work after the company announced a tentative agreement with the United Auto Workers union Photo: GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/AFP/File
business

Ford estimates U.S. strike impact at $1.3 bil

1 Comment
NEW YORK

Ford says the need to restore manufacturing operations outweighed the additional costs to sweeten a labor contract to end a strike that has cost it some $1.3 billion.

"The important thing for us was to get back to work and get the factories running again," said Ford Chief Financial Officer John Lawler after the company announced a tentative agreement with the United Auto Workers to end the nearly six-week strike.

Ford was the first of Detroit's "Big Three" to reach a tentative agreement with the UAW, with both General Motors and Stellantis still facing a stoppage.

The agreement, which includes a 25 percent wage increase for hourly employees, followed a UAW walkout that took down three key company plants responsible for many of Ford's most profitable vehicles.

The UAW agreement must be approved by rank-and-file workers in a vote.

Lawlers's remarks came as Ford reported third quarter profits of $1.2 billion, translating into a per share results that missed analyst estimates. Revenues rose 10 percent to $43. 8 billion.

One factor in the disappointing earnings was a $100 million hit from a strike begun near the end of the quarter.

The profit impact will be much greater in the fourth quarter, where the bulk of the 80,000 vehicles lost to the strike was felt, according to Lawler.

Ford withdrew its 2023 full-year earnings forecast due to the strike.

The company isn't sure how quickly it will be able to ramp back up the struck plants. Lawler cited the risk of "obsolescence" and difficulties with suppliers, who may need to hire new staff.

"There's a tremendous amount of work and uncertainty ahead of us," Lawler said.

Prior to Wednesday's labor deal, Ford executives had said the company was at its absolute limit in terms of the contract.

Lawler said the company would need to identify new cost cuts and efficiencies to cover the agreement, which will add an estimated $850 to $900 in labor costs per vehicle.

"We have work to do," Lawler said. "We're going to have find efficiencies throughout the system."

© 2023 AFP

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

A Cash and Debit Card all in one!

Open an account online today, No annual fee required!

Learn More

1 Comment
Login to comment

It would have cost far, far less if the workers had been paid what they were worth to start with. Corporations should at least take care of their own.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

5 Spots in Osaka Every Photographer Should Know

GaijinPot Blog

How To Find Good Real Estate Agents in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 41

GaijinPot Blog

5 Japanese Fish to Celebrate Fall

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Temples and Shrines Devoted to Mythical Creatures in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Events

Fun Shibuya Halloween Alternatives in Japan for 2023

GaijinPot Blog

Funai Castle Ruins (Oita Castle)

GaijinPot Travel

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for Oct. 23 – 29

Savvy Tokyo

12 Japanese Essential Oils for a Zen State of Mind

Savvy Tokyo

Yutoku Inari Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

Friendly Fusion Izakaya: Tokyo’s Bal Scene Explained

Savvy Tokyo

Japan’s Worst Tourist Traps and Where to Go Instead

GaijinPot Blog