Ford loses $3.1 billion, hit by investment and chip shortage

By DAVID KOENIG
DALLAS

Ford Motor Co reported Wednesday that it lost $3.1 billion in the first quarter, weighed down by its investment in an electric-vehicle startup, and its revenue slid as a shortage of chips limited the supply of pickups and SUVs in North America.

Company executives pointed away from the loss and toward results that excluded the lower value of its stake in Rivian. Ford said that it made $2.3 billion in pretax profit and is still on track to hit its full-year target for that measurement.

Chief Financial Officer John Lawler said the quarter produced mixed results.

“Clearly the demand for our new products is very strong,” Lawler said, "yet we continue to have issues with supply of chips, which constrained us, and in particular here in North America, it hit us disproportionately on our large vehicles."

The chip shortage has caused Ford and General Motors to close multiple North American factories for a week or two at a time, including plants that build popular full-size pickups.

Ford said it sold 966,000 vehicles in the first quarter, down 9% from a year earlier.

Lawler said the company also faced inflationary pressure from suppliers, but it able to recover that in higher vehicles prices. He said he couldn't rule out “additional pricing” if inflation continues to run high.

The first-quarter loss of $3.11 billion compared with a profit of $3.26 billion in the same period last year. Revenue skidded 9% lower that a year ago, to $34.48 billion. Ford said it earned 38 cents a share in the latest quarter after adjusting to exclude one-time items.

Analysts expected Ford to earn an adjusted 37 cents per share on revenue of $34.53 billion, according to a FactSet survey.

The company based in Dearborn, Michigan, stood by its target of achieving full-year earnings before interest and taxes of $11.5 billion to $12.5 billion.

The shares rose 3% in after-hours trading after gaining 1% during the regular session.

© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

Excerpts.

Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) Q1 2022 Earnings Conference Call, April 27, 2022 5:00 PM ET. John Lawler, speaker.

In the first quarter, we generated $2.3 billion in adjusted EBIT, resulting in a margin of 6.7%. The year-over-year decline in total company profits was driven by higher commodity prices and lower volume and mix, partially offset by higher net pricing as we take top line pricing, while remaining disciplined with our incentive spend. Importantly, our operations outside of North America were profitable.

Global wholesales were down 9%, consistent with our guidance and reflecting the continued supply chain issues. However, our run rate of vehicle production in North America improved significantly during the month of March, and we ended the quarter with an extremely healthy order bank. In fact, in the US alone, our order bank is primed to deliver about $17 billion in revenue.

+++

We ended the quarter with strong cash and liquidity nearly $29 billion and $45 billion respectively. This includes our stake in Rivian, which was valued at $5.1 billion at the end of the quarter. Our strong balance sheet provides a solid foundation to continue investing in our Ford+ priorities.

+++

And now I'll share with you our current thinking about the remainder of 2022. For the full year our guidance is unchanged. We expect to earn between $11.5 billion and $12.5 billion in adjusted EBIT which is up 15% to 25% from 2021 with adjusted free cash flow of $5.5 billion to $6.5 billion. This reflects year-over-year growth in wholesales of 10% to 15% and assumes that semiconductor availability will improve in the second half including the constraints that adversely impacted our full-size pickups and large utilities in North America in Q1.

+++

Now relative to adjusted EBIT. On a year-over-year basis, our range assumes significantly higher profits in North America and collective profitability outside of North America. We also expect Ford Credit EBT to be strong, but lower than 2021 and mobility and corporate other EBIT to be roughly flat.

So that wraps up our prepared remarks.

