Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Ford Results
A Ford F150 XL truck is displayed, Monday, July 26, 2021, at a dealership in Hialeah, Fla. Sky-high sales prices for its pickup trucks and SUVs helped Ford Motor Co. turn a surprise second-quarter profit despite a global shortage of computer chips that cut production. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)
business

Ford posts 2Q profit; factory output better than expected

0 Comments
By TOM KRISHER
DETROIT

Sky-high sales prices for its pickup trucks and SUVs helped Ford Motor Co. turn a surprise second-quarter profit despite a global shortage of computer chips that cut production.

The Dearborn, Michigan, company said Wednesday that it made $561 million from April through June, largely because output from its factories was better than the company had expected.

The automaker warned earlier in the year that it would be hit especially hard by the chip shortage and a fire at Japanese supplier Renesas that manufactures many of its automotive-grade chips.

The company said that it earned 13 cents per share excluding one-time items. That was far better than Wall Street expectations of a 3-cent-per-share loss, according to FactSet.

Revenue was $26.8 billion, also above analysts' forecasts of just over $23 billion.

Ford raised its guidance for full-year pretax income by about $3.5 billion to between $9 billion and $10 billion. But it cautioned that higher commodity prices and capital investments would offset sales volume expected to rise by about 30% in the second half over the first half of this year.

Orders are up for the electric Mustang Mach-E SUV and the new Bronco SUV, making Ford’s business “spring loaded” for a rebound when chip supplies stabilize, CEO Jim Farley said in a statement.

During the latest quarter, sales in the U.S., Ford's most profitable market, rose nearly 10% over last year's pandemic-ravaged quarter. But the company lost more than a quarter of its U.S. market share, which fell to 10.6%, according to Edmunds.com.

Still, Ford's average U.S, vehicle sales price, led by the F-Series pickup, rose 6.3% to $47,961 for the quarter, bringing the company badly needed revenue.

Ford had predicted in April that the chip shortage would cut its second-quarter production 50%, or by 1.1 million vehicles worldwide, causing a quarterly loss.

Its stock was up about 2.8% in extended trading following the release of the earnings report after the close of Wall Street's regular session Wednesday.

© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Ask Hilary

Letters from Japan: Quick Fixes From The Pharmacy

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Japan’s Summer Foods

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Stretch Your Yen: Budget Tips for Women Working in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Sports

How to Watch The 2020 Tokyo Olympics in Japan in 2021

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For July 26-August 1

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

From ‘Carnivore’ To ‘Herbivore’: 5+ Types Of Men You’ll Meet In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #142: Keep Your Pets Safe in Summer

GaijinPot Blog

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 30

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #141: Brace Yourself, Summer is Coming

GaijinPot Blog

10 Useful Everyday Japanese Beauty Products

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Preparing For Japan’s Yukata Season

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

Staying Afloat in Tohoku: 5 Fun Boat Rides

GaijinPot Blog