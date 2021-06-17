Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Ford Outlook
FILE - In this April 27, 2021 file photo, an American flag flies over a Ford auto dealership, in Waukee, Iowa. Ford’s outlook for the second quarter is improving, as the automaker is seeing strong customer reservations for four of its new vehicles. Ford Motor Co. now anticipates, Thursday, June 17, its quarterly adjusted earnings before interest and taxes to top its expectations and be significantly better than the year-ago period. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)
business

Ford says outlook for 2nd quarter is improving

0 Comments
DETROIT

Ford's outlook for the second quarter is improving, as the automaker is seeing strong customer reservations for four of its new vehicles.

Ford Motor Co. now anticipates its quarterly adjusted earnings before interest and taxes to top its expectations and be significantly better than the year-ago period.

Although there's still uncertainty around semiconductor supply, Ford is seeing improvement in its automotive business due to lower-than-expected costs and favorable market factors. It's also being helped by increased vehicle auction values.

President and CEO Jim Farley will take part in Deutsche Bank’s Global Auto Industry Conference on Thursday afternoon. He will announce that reservations have climbed to 190,000 for the revived full-size Bronco SUV, with 125,000 of those already converted to orders. The vehicle is now in production. There's also 100,000 reservations for the battery-electric F-150 Lightning pickup; 36,000 for the new Maverick compact pickup and 20,000 for the all-electric E-Transit commercial van.

Ford is taking $100 refundable deposits for Bronco and Lightning reservations. No deposits are required to reserve the Maverick and the E-Transit.

Ford is expected to announce its second-quarter results and provide an outlook for the second half of the year on July 28.

© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Love & Relationships

5 At-Home Rainy Day Date Ideas

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For June 14-20

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #135: The ‘Bowing Seal’ Custom is Too Much

GaijinPot Blog

Families

Father’s Day In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For June 7-13

Savvy Tokyo

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 24

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

5 Days Exploring Akita, Aomori and Iwate Prefectures with the JR East Pass

GaijinPot Blog

Gaijinpot Direct Summer 2021

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Just How Many Seasons Does Japan Really Have?

GaijinPot Blog

Cool Part-time Jobs in Japan for The Month of June

GaijinPot Blog

How to Use A Japanese Air Conditioner

GaijinPot Blog

Families

Pregnancy In Japan

Savvy Tokyo