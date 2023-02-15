Newsletter Signup Register / Login
business

Ford to cut 3,800 jobs in Europe, mostly in Germany, UK

0 Comments
BERLIN

Ford said Tuesday that it will cut 3,800 jobs in Europe over the next three years in an effort to streamline its operations as it contends with economic headwinds and increasing competition on electric cars.

The automaker said that 2,300 jobs will go in Germany, 1,300 in the UK and 200 elsewhere on the continent. It said that its strategy to offer an all-electric fleet in Europe by 2035 is unchanged and that production of its first European-built electric car is due to start later this year.

The company said it is looking for “a leaner, more competitive cost structure for Ford in Europe.” It said that it will embark on consultations “with the intent to achieve the reductions through voluntary separation programs.”

Ford aims to cut 2,800 of the jobs in engineering by 2025, a result of the transition to electric cars that are less complex, though it plans to keep around 3,400 engineering jobs in Europe.

The remaining 1,000 jobs will be cut on the administrative side.

“These are difficult decisions, not taken lightly," Martin Sander, the general manager of Ford Model e in Europe, said in a statement. "We recognize the uncertainty it creates for our team, and I assure them we will be offering them our full support in the months ahead."

Ford has some 34,000 employees at wholly owned facilities and consolidated joint ventures in Europe.

© Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Enjoy your life in Japan with Your Own Car!

Get your car loan by completing your application process online with Suruga Bank's auto loan service.

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Gessho-ji Temple

GaijinPot Travel

Acting in Japan: Where to Start

GaijinPot Blog

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 5

GaijinPot Blog

Ghosted: Non-confrontational Dating Culture in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Tokyo Art Scene: Retrospectives

Savvy Tokyo

5 Shrines in Japan to Grant Your Wishes

GaijinPot Blog

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 6

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

5 Things to Know Before You Go to Universal Studios Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Fun Ways to Introduce Your Little One to Hiragana

Savvy Tokyo

Letters from Japan: “Valentines 2023”

Savvy Tokyo

Opportunities for Newcomers to Japan: Voices from Yaruki Switch

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For February 13-19

Savvy Tokyo