Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Photo: REUTERS file
business

Yen firms but yuan, Australian dollar slip as U.S.-China trade war heats up

1 Comment
By Shinichi Saoshiro
TOKYO

The safe-haven yen firmed slightly and the Chinese yuan and Australian dollar dipped on Monday, after the latest escalation in the trade war between the United States and China.

The world's two biggest economies appeared at a deadlock over trade negotiations on Sunday as Washington demanded promises of concrete changes to Chinese law and Beijing said it would not swallow any "bitter fruit" that harmed its interests.

The trade conflict had escalated on Friday, with the United States raising tariffs on $200 billion worth of Chinese goods. China has vowed to retaliate but has not given details.

"The conflict between the United States and China over trade is intensifying and the yen is gaining while the Chinese yuan and Australian dollar are retreating as a result today," said Masafumi Yamamoto, chief forex strategist at Mizuho Securities in Tokyo.

"The overall reaction by currencies has been limited, however, as there are also factors that support hopes for an eventual settlement, such as the possibility of the two countries' presidents meeting at the G20."

U.S. President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping are likely to meet during a G20 summit in Japan at the end of June and discuss trade, White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said on Sunday.

The yuan retreated to four-month lows both in the onshore and offshore markets. It fell roughly 0.5% to 6.8533 per dollar in onshore trade, its lowest since Jan. 8.

The dollar was 0.15% lower at 109.790 yen, near a three-month low of 109.470 brushed late last week.

"Dollar/yen's range has definitely shifted lower. But it is difficult to see the dollar fall back towards its lows probed against the yen at the start of the year, given how relatively firm recent U.S. economic data has been," said Koji Fukaya, director at FPG Securities in Tokyo, referring to the greenback's brief "flash crash" below 105 yen early in January.

"It will be a matter of trying to spot how the trade conflict comes to further affect economies, such as that of the United States."

The Australian dollar shed 0.3% to $0.6976. A drop below $0.6960 would take the currency, already burdened by a dovish shift by the Reserve Bank of Australia, to its lowest since early January.

The dollar lost 0.05% to 1.0109 Swiss francs, a safe haven along with the yen, after going as low as 1.0098 on Friday, its weakest in nearly a month.

The euro was little changed at $1.1231.

The dollar index against a basket of six major currencies was flat at 97.318.

© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2019.

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Get your tickets for Fuji Rock Festival 2019

If you live outside of Japan, tickets are available now through JapanToday!

July 26 ~ 28, Naeba Ski Resort

Buy Now

1 Comment
Login to comment

This is a good, well written story, a breath of fresh air from the usual Trump driven drivel.

Looks like the market thinks Japan will swing with the USA, whilst Australia has no choice but to remain a Shanghai swinger. Just go to show, if you rely on China, eventually you'll caught out.

When the big boys come out swinging....you had better stay behind one of them rather stand in the middle.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Food & Drink

Japanese Spring Recipe: Steamed Rice With Bamboo Shoots (Takenoko Gohan)

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

Why Are These Things So Expensive in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For May 11-12

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free drink with world-famous chicken rice!

Wee Nam Kee Hainanese Chicken Rice

LGBT

Climb

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

Design Festa: From Party Origins to Asia’s Biggest Art Event

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free drink!

L'Antica Pizzeria da Michele Fukuoka

Tweet of the Week #30

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free drink!

Locanda Meat & Italy

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Offer

Get a free drink while you’re in Kyoto!

Slow Jet Coffee Kodai-ji

Families

10 Mother’s Day Gift Ideas To Spoil Mom This Holiday

Savvy Tokyo