Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Bank Collapse Fed Review
File - A sign is displayed at a branch of Signature Bank in New York, Monday, March 13, 2023. Signature Bank was taken over by regulators in March. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
business

Former CEOs of failed banks to testify before Senate panel

0 Comments
By STEPHEN GROVES
WASHINGTON

The former top executives of two failed banks will testify before Congress this month as lawmakers dig into what caused a series of collapses at mid-sized financial institutions.

The Senate Banking Committee indicated Tuesday that it will hold a hearing May 16 with Silicon Valley Bank’s former CEO, Gregory Becker, as well as Signature Bank’s former chairman and co-founder, Scott Shay, and its former president, Eric Howell.

The committee, which is chaired by Sen. Sherrod Brown, an Ohio Democrat, will also hold two other hearings this month on the collapse of the banks. Several industry experts will testify at a hearing on Thursday. Then on May 18, Michael Barr, the Federal Reserve's chief regulator, and Martin Gruenberg, chairman of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp., will testify.

The Fed board was the primary regulator for Silicon Valley Bank in California, while the FDIC was the primary federal regulator for Signature Bank in New York.

Barr issued a report last month that blamed Silicon Valley Bank’s collapse on poor management, watered-down regulations and lax oversight by Fed staffers. It called for the industry to do a better job policing on multiple fronts to prevent future bank failures.

A separate report from the FDIC said the failure of Signature Bank was likely fallout from the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank, but also found regulatory deficiencies at FDIC, notably insufficient staffing to adequately supervise the bank.

Senators have directed plenty of ire at the banking industry, regulators and a roll-back of financial stress tests in 2018. But between Democrats and Republicans in a closely divided Congress, there is little agreement on whether any legislation is needed.

Brown, alongside the Senate Banking Committee's top Republican, Sen. Tim Scott, sent a letter in March to executives at Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank telling them that they would be expected to testify and warning “you must answer for the bank’s downfall."

© Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Let us be Your Bank to Support Your Life in Japan

Suruga bank provides a variety of services including online bank accounts and loans, specially tailored to foreign customers living in Japan.

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

5 Places to Visit Important in Japanese History

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Golden Week: Tokyo Area Events For May 1-7

Savvy Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo Sakura Photo Contest 2023: Our Top 10 Photos

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Take Me Out to the Ball Game: A Primer for the Nippon Professional Baseball Season

GaijinPot Blog

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 16

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Tokyo Art Scene: The Spirit of Spring

Savvy Tokyo

5 Places To See Buddhist and Shinto Syncretism In Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

How to Experience Kendo (Japanese Sword Fighting) in Tokyo

GaijinPot Blog

5 Japanese Fragrances for Spring/Summer 2023

Savvy Tokyo

5 YouTube Channels to Watch for Studying Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Sankyo Soko Storehouses

GaijinPot Travel

Letters from Japan: “Quick Fire Questions”

Savvy Tokyo