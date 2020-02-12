Newsletter Signup Register / Login
business

Former 7-Eleven store owner sues firm over contract termination

0 Comments
OSAKA

A former Seven-Eleven Japan Co franchisee, who spearheaded a campaign among the nation's convenience store owners for shorter opening hours, went to court on Wednesday, demanding that his terminated contract be reinstated.

Mitoshi Matsumoto drew widespread attention in February last year when he began closing his franchise store in Higashiosaka, Osaka Prefecture, in the early morning hours without company approval, citing a chronic labor shortage. At the time, Seven-Eleven required its stores to operate 24/7.

Matsumoto, 58, filed the suit against the company with the Osaka District Court following the decision by the country's largest convenience store chain operator to terminate his franchise contract at the end of last year, saying there had been numerous customer complaints about his store.

The legal action follows a series of provisional steps taken by both sides, with Matsumoto seeking a court injunction in January to confirm his status as a store owner, claiming the company's decision to terminate his contract "was a measure to remove a central figure in a public movement calling for shorter opening hours."

Seven-Eleven Japan has also filed for provisional court orders to dispossess Matsumoto of the store and receive compensation from him.

"Now I feel I'm really going to fight," Matsumoto said at a press conference in Osaka. "I want to win so I can quickly resume operating my store, and also for the sake of franchise store owners across Japan (similarly experiencing a labor shortage)."

Matsumoto's store has been closed since January, as he can no longer purchase goods following the termination of his contract and has no inventory left.

Seven-Eleven Japan declined to comment on the suit, saying the company is still awaiting the court's provisional rulings.

© KYODO

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

Top things to do in Gifu and Nagano prefectures

A guide to traveling in central Japan

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 6

GaijinPot Blog

Kanji Cheat Sheets: Buying Cold Medicine in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

How to Find the Perfect-Fitting Bra in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Food & Drink

Join The Strawberry Storm With These 8 Tokyo Afternoon Teas

Savvy Tokyo

Nightlife

Bar Gyu+

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Festivals

Otaru Snow Light Path Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

プレイボーイ and Other Japanese Words for Naughty Dating Behavior

GaijinPot Blog