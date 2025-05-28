 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Image: AP file
business

Former top execs of struggling Nissan got ¥646 mil severance pay

2 Comments
TOKYO

Four former Nissan Motor Co top executives including ex-President and CEO Makoto Uchida received a combined total of 646 million yen for leaving top roles at the embattled Japanese automaker, a general shareholders' meeting notice showed Tuesday.

The large payouts may draw investor ire at the June 24 meeting, after Uchida stood down in March following unsuccessful merger talks with Honda Motor Co and with the company planning to ax thousands of jobs with a net loss of 670.9 billion yen for the fiscal year ended March.

The three others subject to the severance pay were former chief brand and customer officer Asako Hoshino, former chief technology officer and executive officer Kunio Nakaguro, and Hideyuki Sakamoto, who served as executive officer for manufacturing and supply chain management.

Uchida and Sakamoto are still serving as board directors until the end of the shareholders' meeting.

The company did not provide details on their individual payouts. Combined remuneration for Nissan's current five executive officers was nearly 1.66 billion yen, according to the notice.

Japan's third-biggest automaker by volume has been pressured by faltering vehicle sales in China and the United States.

Since new President and CEO Ivan Espinosa took over from Uchida in April, the automaker is rushing to streamline global operations to return to profitability in the next fiscal year. It said in mid-May it plans to more than double staff cuts to 20,000 people and close seven of its 17 vehicle plants.

© KYODO

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

Now Hiring for Summer

Join our Team!

Apply Now

2 Comments
Login to comment

subject to the severance pay

subject to? makes it sound like a punishment..... （⌒▽⌒）

-3 ( +1 / -4 )

" Combined remuneration for Nissan's current five executive officers was nearly 1.66 billion yen, according to the notice. "

Gee, wonder why they're struggling. All that cash for zero innovation from a bunch of entitled and lazy oyajis.

-3 ( +2 / -5 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

tokyo

Tokyo DisneySea

GaijinPot Travel

How to Talk About Mental Health at Work in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

10 Japanese Family Restaurants With Coupon Apps

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

What Not to Do in Japan: Polite Habits That Can Seem Rude

GaijinPot Blog

Find The Right Japanese Sunscreen For Your Skin Type

Savvy Tokyo

Factory Jobs in Japan: Daily Life, Wages and Visa Tips

GaijinPot Blog

Living in Saitama as an English Teacher: Affordable, Peaceful, and Close to Tokyo

GaijinPot Blog

events

Tokyo Events for May 2025

Savvy Tokyo

Letters from Japan: “My Coworkers Are Idiots”

Savvy Tokyo

Where to Buy Used English Books in Tokyo

GaijinPot Blog

Japanese Food Additives Explained

Savvy Tokyo

Soma Nomaoi Festival

GaijinPot Travel