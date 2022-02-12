Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Photo: SoraNews24
business

French fry rationing continues in Japan as Mos Burger suspends sales (with two exceptions)

By Casey Baseel, SoraNews24
TOKYO

Earlier this month, you may have heard that McDonald’s Japan announced it was resuming sales of medium and large-size orders of French fries. Coming at the end of a month of fry rationing, many hoped that this was the fried-golden light at the end of the tunnel that they’d been waiting for…but instead, it’s turned out to be just a brief moment of normalcy before yet another announcement of French fry austerity measures.

This time it’s not McDonald’s Japan with sad news for customers, but its Japan-founded, southern California-inspired rival Mos Burger. On Feb 9, just two days after McDonald’s resumed regular fry sales, Mos announced that as of Feb 10 it was suspending sales of both small and large-size French fry side orders, and since Mos doesn’t offer a regular-size, this means you can’t order any French fry side orders whatsoever. Sales of Mos’ “potato drink sets” and variety packs, which also include French fries, have also been suspended.

The reason for the decision is hampered supply lines and a lack of potatoes. According to its website, Mos imports the potatoes used in its fries from Canada and the U.S., and the company is citing ongoing complications from the coronavirus pandemic and inclement weather as the problems it’s dealing with. These were the same issues McDonald’s was grappling with, but apparently Mos began to feel the effects later and/or has been less speedy in sorting out a solution.

There are, however, still two ways to customers can get their hands on Mos Burger’s French fries. One is through its “onipote,” a side order of mixed onion rings and French fries which was already a hero to indecisive diners.

And in a show of sweet kindness, fries will also still be available as part of Mos’ Waiwai Sets, which is what it calls its kids meals. That feels like the right priority, because having to go without French fries is a psychological strain far too intense to impose on young minds.

▼ Sales of WaiWai Sets and onipote side orders will be limited to in-person (i.e. not online) orders only.

MP-4.jpeg
Photo: Mos Burger

Mos says it expects its fry rationing to continue until the middle of March, so odds are the Ministop convenience store chain is going to be seeing continued demand for its Bucket Potato for the next month or so.

Source: Mos Burger

© Japan Today

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

