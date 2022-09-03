Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Amazon FTC Investigation
FILE - An Amazon logo appears on an Amazon delivery van in Boston, Oct. 1, 2020. The Federal Trade Commission is investigating Amazon’s $3.9 billion acquisition of the primary health organization One Medical, a move that could delay the completion of the deal. According to a regulatory filing, both One Medical and Amazon received a request for additional information on Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, in connection with an FTC review of the merger. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)
business

FTC investigating Amazon's $3.9 bil purchase of One Medical

NEW YORK

The Federal Trade Commission is investigating Amazon’s $3.9 billion acquisition of the primary health organization One Medical, a move that could delay the completion of the deal.

Both One Medical and Amazon received a request for additional information Friday in connection with an FTC review of the merger, according to a filing made with securities regulators by One Medical's parent, San Francisco-based 1Life Healthcare Inc.

Amazon announced plans in late July to buy One Medical, a concierge-type medical service with roughly 190 medical offices in 25 markets. Last week, the e-commerce giant said it would shutter its own hybrid virtual in-home care service called Amazon Care, a One Medical competitor, because it wasn’t meeting customers' needs.

The One Medical deal, the first to be announced under CEO Andy Jassy, was another push into healthcare for Amazon following its acquisition of the online pharmacy PillPack for $750 million in 2018. Groups calling for stricter antitrust regulations quickly urged the FTC to block the merger, arguing it would further expand the company’s massive market power.

An Amazon spokesperson declined to comment.

The FTC has already been investigating the sign-up and cancellation practices of Amazon Prime and has issued civil subpoenas in that case.

Last year, the company asked unsuccessfully that FTC Chair Lina Khan step aside from separate antitrust investigations into its business, arguing she would be biased. Khan was notable critic of Seattle-based Amazon and other Big Tech companies prior to assuming the chairmanship. As a Yale law student in 2017, she wrote an influential study titled “Amazon’s Antitrust Paradox."

© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

1 Comment
Isn't it law that the FTC has to review all mergers/acquisition?

I'd be much more concerned about the iRobot deal, because it concerns standards for IoT, connectedness etc., where Alexa could wipe out google, Siri etc...

Amazon has announced they will be shutting down Amazon Care anyway, obviously its model of exploiting workers is not working out so well with qualified medical professionals LOL, professional medical has the upper hand here, they could work elsewhere easily.

