Fuji Xerox announces corporate name change to FUJIFILM Business Innovation Corp

Fuji Xerox Co Ltd announced Monday that it is changing its corporate name to FUJIFILM Business Innovation Corp as of April 1, 2021. Fuji Xerox affiliates and sales companies in and outside Japan will also change their names respectively on April 1, 2021, but their new names will be announced at a later date.

The new corporate name represents Fuji Xerox's commitment as part of the Fujifilm Group which promotes "Value from Innovation" as its corporate slogan to expand into a wide range of business areas going forward and to always continue delivering business innovations.

Fuji Xerox said it aims to foster innovation with the other companies in the Fujifilm Group by accelerating the market introduction of solutions and services that build on technologies related to the cloud, artificial intelligence, and the Internet of Things. Additionally, Fuji Xerox said it will swiftly work to strengthen its document and adjacent businesses as well as to expand into new business areas, and to bring about business innovations by supporting the use and sharing of knowledge that will enable office workers to further increase their productivity and efficiency.

