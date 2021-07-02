Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Fujifilm closing South Carolina plants; 400 to lose jobs

GREENWOOD, S.C.

Japanese photo giant Fujifilm Corp is closing several plants in South Carolina as more than half its employees in the state will lose their jobs.

Fujifilm will close four facilities in Greenwood by September 2022, eliminating 400 of the roughly 700 jobs in the state, the company told The Index-Journal of Greenwood on Thursday.

The company said declining demand for the recyclable cameras, photographic paper and digital printing plates made at the Greenwood plant led to the decision.

Fujifilm will keep about 300 employees in Greenwood to work in warehouses, with its personalized photo projects and in roles like human resources, finance and environmental components.

The Tokyo-based company first opened its South Carolina facilities in 1988, investing nearly $2 billion in the state over the past 33 years.

