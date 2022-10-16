Fujifilm gives up developing Avigan drug for COVID treatment

Fujifilm Holdings Corp says it has has stopped development of its anti-viral drug Avigan for treating COVID-19, saying it was unable to confirm its effectiveness in a clinical trial.
Avigan, initially developed as a drug for influenza, emerged as a potential treatment for the novel coronavirus during the early stages of the pandemic.
The Japanese camera and medical equipment maker applied for government approval in October 2020. But a panel of experts at the health ministry held off on authorization, saying it was hard to confirm its effectiveness with the available data at that time.
The company subsequently began a new clinical trial in 2021, aiming to test the drug on 316 patients, but ended up testing on only 84 people before terminating the trial this year, it said.
Fujifilm said it will withdraw from the government's approval process after finding no significant results from the analysis of the clinical data.
The decision comes at a time where those who contract the currently widespread Omicron variant of the virus are less likely to develop severe symptoms and more people have become vaccinated, Fujifilm said.
So far, Japan has approved several drugs as treatment for COVID-19, including molnupiravir, developed by Merck & Co, and Gilead Sciences Inc.'s remdesivir. Both companies are based in the United States.
Then-Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in May 2020 instructed the health ministry to approve Avigan within the month if its effectiveness was confirmed.© KYODO
13 Comments
WA4TKG
Congratulations to Fuji Inc, for admitting the ineffectiveness of their product.
Unlike OTHER companies now in the international spotlight for LYING about theirs.
I always liked Fuji and it appears their people have more integrity than many others
blue
Abe being, of course, a specialist in virology, eh? Anyway, no surprises here.
Raw Beer
Molnupiravir and remdesivir never should have been approved. I'd take Avigan before taking those two products...
prionking
Refreshingly honest, which is much more than we can say for certain other companies and their industry spruiker
GBR48
I suspect they could have pulled the plug months ago and saved a load of cash.
The Dude Above All
Priming a dry well. Announce potential product effectiveness against an active threat, that had no potential, in order to bolster stock price. Should be a crime.
virusrex
Which other companies? the most famous examples of people lying about the efficacy of a drug that was pushed even when useless against covid (HCQ, ivermectin) were not companies.
Many other companies have given up trying to prove efficacy of drugs after small clinical trials, the amount and degree of control of the evidence necessary for approval of treatments makes this not hard to see, the difference is that Fujifilm pushed Avigan even when preliminary results did not really support the use of the drug when compared with already available options. Not really a choice when there is no profit to be made and any application for approval would be rejected by the data they got.
Molnupiravir has much higher rates of efficacy than Avigan, and Remdesivir was approved at a time where no better options were already available. Having a personal preference for using things that have demonstrated to be not useful against a disease is not an argument for their efficacy, if anything is an argument for personal bias.
Maybe Fujifilm considered this cost an investment so they could still say they were developing an antiviral against covid.
The Dude Above All
Late 2019 stock price ¥4000+ Avigan announcements and trials, government backing stock peaked Sept 2021 at ¥9792 and now falling. To 6000 range.
Sven Asai
Due to the phenotype and other known parameters of the viruses that was crystal clear right from the beginning. We’ll soon see exactly the same for those nasal spray attempts. But of course it’s ‘nice’ everywhere to first cash in quite some amounts for monthly paychecks despite the known uselessness of the research.
Raw Beer
The data Merck presented to the FDA showed that against the delta variant Molnupiravir was less effective than placebo; and yet the FDA still approved it!
The EU bought a billion worth of remdesivir the day before the WHO announced it was not effective.
Mark
Better late than NEVER announcing the Give - Up option, everyone watching could see it coming except Fujifilm.
virusrex
The data from patients, of which Merk have no control shows efficacy at preventing complications and death, this means the approval was correct and based on more than just one single result.
Because they choose to err on the side of caution and have something that might be effective instead of not? that is not exactly something irrational to do at the time where options were much more limited than now.
You mean their vaccines were intented to be as all other vaccines developed before? is that surprising? next you are going to argue they "admit" the vaccines were not designed to work forever against any and all variants that could appear.
Yes it would because they would not get approval, but since the vaccines have recognized effectiveness according to the medical and scientific consensus obviously this does not apply.
Wesley
And now you know the REAL reason they don't want it manufactured locally.
$$$.