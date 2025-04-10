Fujifilm 'instax' camera series unit sales top 100 million worldwide

Unit sales of Fujifilm Corp's "instax" instant camera series have exceeded 100 million, the company said Tuesday, with the brand's roughly 30-year run continuing to draw interest both in Japan and abroad as new models go into production.

The first-generation instax camera debuted in 1998, becoming especially popular among young people. Even as digital and later smartphone photography became the norm, the series has endured thanks to its instant film printing function -- a nostalgic element.

For the year through March 2024, sales reached a record of around 150 billion yen. Sold in more than 100 countries and regions, over 90 percent of total revenue was driven by overseas markets, the firm said.

Fujifilm is also expanding its product lineup with palm-sized models that are easy to carry, along with devices that print smartphone photos onto instax film. In Japan, instax is used at a variety of events, such as trips and parties including weddings.

