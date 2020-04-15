Newsletter Signup Register / Login
COVID-19 INFORMATION What you need to know about the coronavirus if you are living in Japan or planning a visit.
Fujifilm significantly boosts manufacturing capacity for Avigan

TOKYO

Fujifilm Holdings Corp said it has expanded manufacturing capacity to"significantly increase" production of its anti-flu drug Avigan that is being tested as a treatment for COVID-19.

Fujifilm expects to increase the production of Avigan up to 100,000 treatment courses by July 2020, about 2.5 times more compared to the beginning of March when the company first began its current production run, and then to 300,000 by September, it said in a statement on Wednesday.

Fujifilm is allocating additional capacity at its Fujifilm Wako Pure Chemical Co facility in Japan to produce the ingredients used to make Avigan. The company has also made partnerships with domestic and overseas companies for manufacturing processes and the production of raw ingredients.

Fujifilm is conducting clinical trials of Avigan on patients of COVID-19 in Japan and the United States.

