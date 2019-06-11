Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Fujifilm to resume sales of black-and-white film

TOKYO

Fujifilm Corp said Monday it will resume sales of black-and-white film this fall in Japan after a one-year hiatus, following calls from fans of monochrome photography.

The company began selling monochrome photographic film in 1936 but ceased sales around October last year, citing declining demand as well as difficulties in obtaining materials for production.

Fujifilm received numerous requests for black-and-white film to be sold again, including from young social media users attracted by the aesthetic qualities of monochrome photography.

The price of the black-and-white Neopan 100 Acros II film, employing alternative raw materials and a new manufacturing process, has yet to be determined, company officials said.

