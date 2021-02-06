Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Fujitsu named to Fortune magazine's 2021 list of 'World's Most Admired Companies' for 3rd year running

2 Comments
TOKYO

Fujitsu says it has been named to Fortune magazine's 2021 list of "World's Most Admired Companies" for the third year in a row.

This year, 670 companies were nominated from 30 countries as the “World’s Most Admired Companies,” of which 332 were selected (15 of which were Japanese companies). Fujitsu was selected in the category for the IT Services industry and was highly-evaluated in areas including Global Competitiveness and Innovation.

Conducted through a partnership between Fortune Magazine and Korn Ferry, the annually published "World's Most Admired Companies" list is determined based on a survey of a combined 15,000 executives, directors at global companies, and analysts. Companies are evaluated based on nine categories: Innovation, People Management, Use of Corporate Assets, Social Responsibility, Quality of Management, Financial Soundness, Long-Term Investment Value, Quality of Products/Services, and Global Competitiveness. Companies that receive high evaluations in these categories are selected for inclusion in the list.

Source: Fujitsu

© Japan Today

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

332 were selected (15 of which were Japanese companies)

That's actually kinda pathetic for the third's third biggest economy. Why is this news?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

That's actually kinda pathetic for the third's third biggest economy. Why is this news?

It reads like a company memo rather than a news article, and the source is Fujitsu themselves, hence the omission of any other names.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

