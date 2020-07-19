Newsletter Signup Register / Login
business

Fujitsu to launch new company, Fujitsu Japan Ltd

0 Comments
TOKYO

Fujitsu has announced that it will commence operations for Fujitsu Japan Ltd on Oct 1, aiming to further expand business in the Japan services market, in which Fujitsu boasts the top share.

From April 2021, Fujitsu said it will gradually integrate the domestic business functions of its group companies, with the new company being positioned as the core company in the domestic market driving the actualization of the Fujitsu group's purpose: "to make the world more sustainable by building trust in society through innovation."

Fujitsu Japan Ltd will contribute to the attainment of Society 5.0, an ultra-smart, sustainable society, while delivering business continuity and measures to resolve urgent issues facing society in light of the emergence of the challenges of the new normal, in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

© Japan Today

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Tweet of the Week #89: Budget Savvy Mom Shares Tips to Keep Monthly Food Expenses at ¥20,000

GaijinPot Blog

Shrines & Temples

Momotaro Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

Health & Beauty

6 Japanese Products For Your Period

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Couples Stuck in Quarantine Found it Helped Them Grow Closer According to Survey

GaijinPot Blog

Top Remote Jobs in Japan – Week 28, 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

Omicho Market

GaijinPot Travel

The Resona Group App is a One-stop Resource for all Your Banking Needs

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

High End Delivery and Takeout Shops In Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Book-Off: More Than Just A Japanese Booklover’s Paradise

Savvy Tokyo

Saitama

GaijinPot Travel

What Am I Eating? A Guide to Japanese Convenience Store Onigiri

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Kanji Cheat Sheet: Getting a Commuter Pass in Japan

GaijinPot Blog