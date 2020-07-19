Fujitsu to launch new company, Fujitsu Japan Ltd

Fujitsu has announced that it will commence operations for Fujitsu Japan Ltd on Oct 1, aiming to further expand business in the Japan services market, in which Fujitsu boasts the top share.

From April 2021, Fujitsu said it will gradually integrate the domestic business functions of its group companies, with the new company being positioned as the core company in the domestic market driving the actualization of the Fujitsu group's purpose: "to make the world more sustainable by building trust in society through innovation."

Fujitsu Japan Ltd will contribute to the attainment of Society 5.0, an ultra-smart, sustainable society, while delivering business continuity and measures to resolve urgent issues facing society in light of the emergence of the challenges of the new normal, in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

