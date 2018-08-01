Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Fujitsu to sell mobile phone sales business for 30 bil. yen

TOKYO

Fujitsu Ltd. is set to sell its mobile phone sales business for around 30 billion yen ($268 million) as part of efforts to streamline its operations for individual consumers, sources close to the matter said Wednesday.

The Japanese electronics company has already held bidding for the mobile marketing business of its wholly owned subsidiary Fujitsu Personal System Ltd., with two major sales firms surfacing as possible buyers, the sources said.

The bidders are T-Gaia Corp., an affiliate of trading house Sumitomo Corp., and Conexio Corp., associated with trading company Itochu Corp., they added.

The planned sale comes after Fujitsu sold its mobile phone development and production business in March. It is another attempt by Fujitsu to withdraw from retail operations after pulling out of the car navigation and personal computer businesses.

Fujitsu Personal System, which operates more than 100 shops for mobile carrier NTT Docomo Inc. nationwide, posted 129.6 billion yen in sales in the year ended March, less than half of which came from its mobile phone sales business.

