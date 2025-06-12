G7 to review tax-free import rules as low-price products flood in

The Group of Seven countries plan to establish a task force to review tax exemptions on cross-border e-commerce involving small parcels, a Japanese government source said Wednesday, as retailers flood the markets of member nations with cheap goods.

The issue is expected to be raised during the upcoming three-day G7 summit in Canada later this month, and Canada, this year's rotating president, has sounded out Japan about participating in the task force, according to the source.

The move reflects growing concern among G7 members about the strain that the volume of parcels containing low-value goods puts on customs processing.

The nations also seek to provide some level of protection to domestic businesses subject to sales and consumption taxes, from which products sold by overseas retailers, notably those in China, are exempt.

Under the "de minimis" rule, Japan currently waives trade and consumption taxes on imported items priced 10,000 yen ($69) or less, except for rice, sugar and some other items.

In 2024, approximately 170 million boxes valued under the threshold were imported, accounting for about 90 percent of the total number approved by customs, according to Japan's Finance Ministry.

Chinese e-commerce giants like Shein and Temu have taken advantage of the tax exemption to grow their presence in Japan and other large markets.

The G7 members believe that the surge in these shipments is straining customs operations and weakening border controls against counterfeit products and illicit drugs.

In May, the United States revoked its tax exemption for small parcels from China, citing concerns about the inflow of illegal drugs, particularly fentanyl.

Japan is also considering a review of the current tax exemption system for such shipments, the source added.

