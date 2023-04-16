Gakken Holdings ties up with Vietnamese education solutions company DTP

Gakken Holdings Co Ltd President and Representative Director Hiroaki Miyahara, right, shakes hands with DTP Education Solutions President Vo Dai Phuc at a news conference in Tokyo.

Gakken Holdings Co Ltd (Hiroaki Miyahara, President and Representative Director) has acquired a 35% stake in DTP Education Solutions (Vo Dai Phuc, President), a major educational and publishing business in Vietnam.

Gakken said the tie-up will contribute to DTP's business growth and the further growth of the Vietnamese education sector. The deal will add capital to DTP by subscribing new shares through a third-party allotment and use it as investment funds for new businesses.

“Through this acquisition of shares and this business alliance, we will leverage the strengths of both companies to fully expand into the Vietnamese education market and create new education businesses and services,” Gakken said in a statement. “In the medium to long term, we aim to expand horizontally to neighboring countries in Southeast Asia with Vietnam as a hub, and contribute to the business of the entire group.”

DTP is an educational company founded in 2003 in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam. It publishes English textbooks and reference books, provides school extracurricular services, sells equipment, develops and provides digital teaching materials and services. The company said that in order to expand its business in the Southeast Asian market, it needs content and new services in languages other than English, and has been looking for a strategic collaborative partner such as Gakken.

DTP has more than 10,000 business partners (schools and educational institutions) and more than 3 million customers in Vietnam.

Along with Gakken, DTP will work on the following two projects.

① Publishing Gakken’s high-quality Japanese content, by utilizing DTP's supply chain to schools and bookstores; by promoting the digitization and online sales of content; and by promoting the creation of businesses and the development of an environment that fosters reading habits from an early age.

② DTP will secure extracurricular class slots at schools and provide paid learning services. First of all, it will start with STEAM education, which is an elective subject in the future.

