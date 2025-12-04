 Japan Today
business

Gasoline price falls to lowest in 4 years with new subsidy ahead of tax cut

TOKYO

The Japanese government said Wednesday that the national average retail price of regular gasoline has fallen to its lowest level in four years, reflecting the impact of an increased subsidy introduced the previous week as a measure to stabilize the market ahead of a planned gasoline tax cut.

According to the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry, the price stood at 164.8 yen ($1.1) per liter as of Monday, down 4 yen from a week earlier.

The government raised the gasoline subsidy given to oil refiners by 5 yen to 20 yen per liter from Nov. 27 to push down prices before the provisional gasoline tax is abolished at the end of the year and to prevent consumers from holding off purchases until then.

The price fell for the fourth consecutive week, reaching its lowest level since January 2022 in line with gradual increases in the subsidy since mid-November. Declines were recorded in all 47 prefectures.

By prefecture, the lowest price was recorded in Saitama at 158.5 yen, while the highest was in Kagoshima at 176.0 yen. The largest decline was seen in Wakayama, where the price fell by 6.7 yen.

Diesel prices were 2 yen lower than the previous week's survey at 147.2 yen, while kerosene prices fell 2 yen to 2,203 yen per 18 liters, the equivalent of one standard tank.

