Gasoline price in Japan rises for 6th straight week

Gasoline prices in Japan rose for the sixth consecutive week despite government efforts to stem the rise with subsidies, government data showed Wednesday.

The average retail price of regular gasoline climbed to 171.40 yen per liter as of Monday, up 0.20 yen from the previous week, with the government paying a 5-yen per liter subsidy for wholesalers, according to the industry ministry.

Retail gasoline prices have risen in Japan in tandem with rising crude oil prices amid heightened Russia-Ukraine tensions, the Oil Information Center said, adding prices are expected to continue increasing in the coming week.

The government will maintain the 5-yen subsidy for a week from Thursday, keeping the upper limit of the subsidy for the second straight week.

The Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry said the subsidy successfully curbed the surge by 3.80 yen, as it projected the average price as of Monday would have climbed to 175.20 yen without the measure.

The ministry launched the subsidy program on Jan. 27. The government reviews the subsidy amount weekly.

© KYODO