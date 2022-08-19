Newsletter Signup Register / Login
GM-Dividend
FILE - The logo for General Motors appears above a trading post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Monday, April 23, 2018. General Motors will reinstate quarterly dividend payments that were suspended during the pandemic that shut down its factories. The automaker said Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, that the dividend of 9 cents per share will be paid on Sept. 15 to shareholders of record on Aug. 31. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)
business

General Motors reinstates dividend suspended in pandemic

0 Comments
DETROIT

General Motors will reinstate quarterly dividend payments that were suspended during the pandemic that shut down its factories.

The automaker said Friday that the dividend of 9 cents per share will be paid on Sept. 15 to shareholders of record on Aug. 31.

GM canceled its quarterly dividend in April 2020 as COVID-19 spread unchecked in the U.S. and manufacturing in the U.S. screeched to a near halt.

The last time the Detroit automaker suspended dividend payments was in 2008 during the nation's worst economic downturn since the Great Depression. Those payments resumed six years later, in 2014.

GM also announced that its going to start buying back shares again. The company board boosted its existing stock buyback program's capacity to $5 billion, from $3.3 billion earlier this week.

Shares of General Motors Co. are up 7% this month.

© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For August 15-21

Savvy Tokyo

Swimwear Shopping in Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Down the Well: The Real Ghost Story That Inspired ‘Ringu’

GaijinPot Blog

5 Jobs in Japan to Meet the Right People for August

GaijinPot Blog

Letters from Japan: “Not So Serious”

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

Splash Into Summer with The Best Waterslides in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Tokyo Cafes With Free WiFi

Savvy Tokyo

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 30

GaijinPot Blog

Outdoors

Shiso Therapy Roads

GaijinPot Travel

5 MORE Delicious Hokkaido Foods in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

5 Places to Visit in Japan When it’s Too Hot in Summer

GaijinPot Blog

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 31

GaijinPot Blog