Kodansha launches app K MANGA in Canada, Australia, New Zealand and Singapore

Kodansha Ltd — one of Japan’s major publishers with hit manga titles such as "Attack on Titan" — is launching its official manga app K MANGA in Canada, Australia, New Zealand and Singapore on Tuesday. The app will be available on iOS and Android platforms.

K MANGA offers over 500 titles in English, including around 100 ongoing series that are updated simultaneously with their release in Japan. Users can also read all chapters of popular series for free by using daily tickets (excluding some ongoing series).

To commemorate the launch, five hugely popular titles will be listed at 50% off for a limited time. Don’t miss this chance to discover new favorites, from legendary series to current hits!

Kodansha’s overseas manga sales have surged in recent years, driven largely by the success of titles like "Attack on Titan" and "Tokyo Revengers," reflecting the growing popularity and acceptance of Japanese manga among English-speaking readers.

K MANGA was launched in the U.S. last May, marking the service’s first expansion into other markets. Kodansha is striving to further increase accessibility for English-speaking fans, delivering the latest stories as quickly as possible. The company also plans to continue expanding into new regions, aiming to make K MANGA a global service that connects fans with their favorite works, and creators with their audiences.

