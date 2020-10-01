Newsletter Signup Register / Login
The precise nature of the glitch was not explained further, but it meant the country's top indexes -- the Nikkei 225 and the Topix -- were unable to open at the start of the trading day Photo: AFP/File
Glitch halts all trading on Tokyo Stock Exchange

By Kazuhiro NOGI
TOKYO

A technical problem forced a halt to all trading on the Tokyo Stock Exchange on Thursday, with no information on when activity would resume, the bourse's operator said.

"Trading in all shares on the Tokyo Stock Exchange is suspended due to glitches linked to the delivery of market information," Japan Exchange Group said in a statement.

An official told AFP that trade was suspended from 8:35 a.m. Orders were also not being received.

The precise nature of the glitch was not explained further, but it meant the country's top indexes -- the Nikkei 225 and the Topix -- were unable to open at the start of the trading day.

The issue was also affecting trade on several other exchanges, including in Nagoya and Sapporo. The Osaka exchange was functioning normally though, Japan Exchange Group said.

The problem was the first significant glitch since 2018, when a trading system problem left some securities firms unable to make orders. But that issue did not halt all trade, having what was described as a limited effect on overall market activity for the day.

The New Zealand Exchange was hit in August by cyberattacks that forced it to halt trading three times in as many days.

The attacks forced hours-long trading halts three days running, and also crashed the exchange website.

The source of the attack was not immediately clear.

© 2020 AFP

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

