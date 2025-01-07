Global chip demand expected to grow 11.2% to record $697 bil in 2025

The global chip market is projected to grow 11.2 percent to a record $697.18 billion in 2025, boosted by robust demand for semiconductors for use in artificial intelligence-powered smartphones and data centers, according to an industry organization forecast.

The forecast was revised up from a June estimate of $687.38 billion, the World Semiconductor Trade Statistics, an organization formed by major chipmakers, said.

The increasing use of AI technology across countries and industries has sparked a demand surge for chips, as tech companies globally rush to secure enough supply for data centers that support the development of generative AI and devices utilizing the AI technology.

By product, demand for logic semiconductors, which function as the brains of electronic devices, is expected to increase 16.8 percent to $243.78 billion, while that of memory chips, which store data, is forecast to rise 13.4 percent to $189.41 billion, the organization said in its latest outlook released in early December.

The markets for other types of semiconductors such as analog chips are also expected to expand, as long as the global economy grows at least moderately.

By region, the Americas are forecast to log the biggest growth with a 15.4 percent increase to $215.31 billion, followed by the Asia-Pacific region with 10.4 percent growth to $376.27 billion.

Europe is expected to see the smallest growth of 3.3% to $53.74 billion. The Japanese market is projected to expand 9.4 percent to $51.87 billion, according to the forecast.

The global chip market in 2024 is estimated at $626.87 billion, up 19.0 percent, the organization said, as growth in AI-related chips covered sluggish demand for those used for cars and industrial equipment.

