Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Photo: Gonpachi Facebook page
business

Global-Dining restaurant operator defies Tokyo government’s early closure orders

0 Comments
TOKYO

The Global-Dining restaurant chain announced this week that it would defy the Tokyo Metropolitan Government’s coronavirus special measures law and continue operating its 23 restaurants, including the izakaya-style eatery Gonpachi. 

Restaurants in Tokyo have been asked to comply with early closure orders amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Global-Dining Inc President Kozo Hasegawa stated on the company’s website that their restaurants would continue regular business hours and not comply with the special measures law. One of the compelling reasons he cited was the inadequate support money from the Tokyo government.

The company previously voiced its support for the reduced business hours as a public safety measure. However, Tokyo’s third state of emergency declared on April 25 was issued as a preventative measure. Thus, the restaurant chain argues that the Tokyo government’s order is “a restriction on private rights” and “unacceptable under pre-emptive steps” to curb surging coronavirus infections.

On May 17, the Tokyo Metropolitan Government stated that at least 33 restaurants in the city had failed to comply with temporary business closures or shortened business hours during the state of emergency.

© Japan Today

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Families

Five Incredible 100 Yen Store Buys for Kids

Savvy Tokyo

Savvy Spotlight

Hitomi Nomura, The Tartan-Loving Kilt-Maker From Gifu

Savvy Tokyo

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 19

GaijinPot Blog

Food Allergies and Dietary Restrictions in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For May 17-23

Savvy Tokyo

Families

Bullying in Japanese Schools

Savvy Tokyo

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 20

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #131: Noto’s Giant Squid Statue Is Not Alone

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #130: Man Gets Stuck On a Bidet

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For May 10-16

Savvy Tokyo

Shikoku

GaijinPot Travel

Ask Hilary

Letters From Japan: “Kink Shaming Boyfriend”

Savvy Tokyo