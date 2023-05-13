Global EV sales to jump 35% to record 14 million units in 2023: IEA

Global electric vehicle sales are set to climb 35 percent in 2023 from the previous year to a record 14 million units, backed by robust growth in China, Europe and the United States, the International Energy Agency said in a recent report.

With the rapid expansion, the share of EVs in the overall car market will likely increase to 18 percent, up from 4 percent in 2020, the IEA said in its annual Global Electric Vehicle Outlook report released in late April.

The upbeat projection comes after global sales of battery electric vehicles and plug-in electric vehicles exceeded 10 million units last year, surging 55 percent from a year earlier, the IEA said.

Some policy developments are expected to boost EV sales in the future, including the Fit for 55 package in the European Union that promotes measures to realize zero carbon dioxide emissions for new cars and vans in 2035.

In the United States, the Inflation Reduction Act was enacted last August and includes tax incentives for the purchase of EVs. It also supports the installation of more recharging facilities.

"Electric vehicles are one of the driving forces in the new global energy economy that is rapidly emerging -- and they are bringing about a historic transformation of the car manufacturing industry worldwide," said IEA Executive Director Fatih Birol in a press release.

"Cars are just the first wave, electric buses and trucks will follow soon," he said, adding that electric cars will reduce the oil demand by at least 5 million barrels a day by 2030.

In 2022, China led the global EV market, accounting for 60 percent of global EV sales. Backed by an extension of purchase incentives for EVs, their share in total domestic car sales jumped to 29 percent for the year, up from 16 percent in 2021.

In Europe and the United States, the second and third largest EV markets respectively, their sales expanded by 15 percent and 55 percent in 2022, respectively, the IEA said.

New purchases in the global market are expected to accelerate later this year, building on the more than 2.3 million already sold in the first quarter, according to the organization.

In Japan, where the growth of EV sales lags behind other markets, their domestic share was 3 percent in 2022, up from 1 percent in the previous year.

Risks that could reduce growth in EV sales this year are a sluggish global economy and the phaseout of subsidies for new energy vehicles in China, the IEA said.

