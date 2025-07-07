Global shares mostly down as Trump’s tariff deadline looms and pressure steps up

Global shares mostly fell Monday as the Trump administration stepped up pressure on trading partners to quickly make new deals before a Wednesday tariff deadline, with plans for the United States to start sending letters warning countries that higher tariffs could kick in Aug. 1. In early European trading, Britain's FTSE 100 was down 0.2% to 8,809.23 while Germany’s DAX added 0.3% to 23,854.32. In Paris, the CAC 40 edged down 0.1% to 7,688.34.
Japan’s Nikkei 225 shed 0.6% to 39,587. 68 while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index edged down 0.1% to 23,887.83.
South Korea’s KOSPI index rose 0.2% to 3,059.47 while the Shanghai Composite Index edged 0.1% higher to 3,473.13. Australia's S&P ASX 200 fell 0.2% to 8,589.30.
Oil prices also fell after OPEC+ agreed on Saturday to raise production in August by 548,000 barrels per day, accelerating output increases since oil prices jumped, then retreated, in the aftermath of Israel and U.S. attacks on Iran.
U.S. benchmark crude was down 71 cents to $66.29 per barrel. Brent crude, the international standard, shed 41 cents to $68.39 per barrel. U.S. shares were set to drift lower with S&P 500 futures declining 0.4% to 6,295.50 and Dow futures down 0.2% at 45,012.
“We expect markets to be volatile into the 9-July deadline when the 90-day pause on President Trump’s reciprocal tariffs expires for non-China trading partners,” the Nomura Group wrote in a commentary.
It said the near-term outlook will likely hinge on several key factors like the extent to which trading partners are included in Trump letters, the rate of tariffs, and the effective date of such tariffs. A more distant implementation date might leave scope for some last-minute trade negotiations and maintain market optimism for potential resolutions or extensions, it added.
“With the July 9 tariff deadline fast approaching, all eyes are trained on Washington, scanning for signs of escalation or retreat. The path forward isn’t clear, but the terrain is littered with risk," Stephen Innes, managing partner at SPI Asset Management said in a commentary.
On Thursday, a report showed the U.S. job market performed stronger than Wall Street expected. The S&P 500 rose 0.8% and set an all-time high for the fourth time in five days. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 344 points, or 0.8%, and the Nasdaq composite gained 1%.
In other dealings Monday, the U.S. dollar rose to 145.18 Japanese yen from 144.44 yen. The euro edged lower to $1.1734 from $1.1779.
HopeSpringsEternal
Tariff and trade certainty coming soon as trade deals and letters sent out and note, US markets now at or near all-time highs, so it's hardly surprising some taking profits.
World discovering it needs US markets far more than vice-versa and as a result, Trump's tariffs hardly causing any noticeable inflation. US experiencing CAPEX boom, as companies race to reshore to US to avoid US tariffs
Jim
Every few hours before the set deadline approaches Trump comes up with a new extended deadline! People who are idiots are happily buying the horse farts that he is selling to them under the disguise of pure clean air!
HopeSpringsEternal
Trade deals happening and reciprocal tariff letters being sent out, Aug 1st is a 'GO', because Trump wants to end 'over-hang' of tariffs for financial markets. Few countries, may later reach a 'bespoke' trade agreement with the US
Trump's team loaded with deal making talent Commerce Secretary Lutnick a serious Wall Street fat Cat, as is Treasury Secretary Bessent and so not your typical US Govt. employees, but rather very talented, like Trump
GuruMick
Hope...you could sell your optimism in a cola drink and get rich
HopeSpringsEternal
Thanks Guru, global peace and prosperity coming, Iran joining league of nations, Gaza settled soon, hopefully Ukraine as well and Trump's tariff policies, actually GDP growth positive for world, as countries like China, UK and Vietnam open up their markets to US corps etc.
HopeSpringsEternal
Guru, rented a New Nissan DAYZ Hybrid last week for a trip, only got 15km/liter, far worse than I've gotten with similar Honda, Suzuki, Toyotas etc., all about 25km/liter
Must have a good product, tariffs can't help Nissan!