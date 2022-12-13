Newsletter Signup Register / Login
business

GM joint venture gets $2.5B loan to build battery plants

0 Comments
NEW YORK

A joint venture between General Motors and South Korean battery company LG Energy Solution has closed on a $2.5 billion federal loan to help finance three lithium-ion battery cell plants in Ohio, Tennessee, and Michigan.

The Department of Energy awarded the loan to the venture, called Ultium Cells, for the plants, which are expected to create about 11,000 jobs. The loan is part of a government program designed to address the growing need for batteries for electric vehicles.

The loan was first announced in July.

The Biden administration has been working to strengthen U.S. energy independence and reduce dependence on China for critical components. Ultium Cells will supply GM as it works to convert its light-duty fleet to all-electric by 2035.

The plants are planned for Lansing, Michigan and Spring Hill, Tennessee. A plant near Warren, Ohio, began battery cell production in August.

© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For December 5 – 11

Savvy Tokyo

Tokyo’s Best Vegan Christmas Cakes 2022

Savvy Tokyo

Winter

Illumination Events in Japan for Christmas 2022

GaijinPot Blog

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 46

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

What it’s Like to Stay Overnight at Tokyo DisneySea

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For December 12-18

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

How to Rent a Car in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 45

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Finding Pieces of India in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

10 Must-Visit Restaurants Serving Vegan in Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Art & Culture

The Art of Kokedama

Savvy Tokyo

5 Japanese Foods to Try This Winter

GaijinPot Blog