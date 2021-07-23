Newsletter Signup Register / Login
business

GM using expanded Super Cruise on 6 vehicles next year

0 Comments
DETROIT

General Motors said Friday that it will include its expanded, hands-free driver-assisted technology on six vehicles next year.

GM's “Super Cruise” assisted vehicles can indicate when a lane change is safe and initiate the maneuver. Drivers can also go hands free while pulling a trailer.

Model year 2022 Super Cruise enabled vehicles include the Cadillac Escalade, Cadillac CT4, Cadillac CT5, Chevrolet Silverado2, GMC Hummer EV Pickup and GMC Sierra2. The capabilities will be introduced on the vehicles in the first quarter of next year.

GM said that Super Cruise, which was launched in 2017, will be available on 22 vehicles by 2023, including on the Cadillac Lyriq and GMC Hummer. Other vehicles that offer versions of Super Cruise include the 2022 Cadillac XT6 and the 2022 Chevrolet Bolt EUV.

© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

How to Watch The 2020 Tokyo Olympics in Japan in 2021

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

From ‘Carnivore’ To ‘Herbivore’: 5+ Types Of Men You’ll Meet In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 28

GaijinPot Blog

10 Useful Everyday Japanese Beauty Products

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For July 12-18

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Japan’s Summer Foods

GaijinPot Blog

Fashion

10 Tokyo Style Tips to Stay Cool When the Weather Gets Hot

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Preparing For Japan’s Yukata Season

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #140: Deprived Students Explore Virtual Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Health & Beauty

Coping With Weight Gain In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 29

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For July 19-25

Savvy Tokyo