 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Image: iStock/brightstars
business

Gold investments booming in Japan as U.S. tariffs stir economic fears

0 Comments
TOKYO

Japan is seeing a boom in gold investment amid heightening concerns over a global economic slowdown caused by U.S. President Donald Trump's hefty tariffs, as investors seek a safe asset seen as unlikely to plummet in the event of turbulence.

The benchmark price of gold set by Tokyo's Tanaka Precious Metal Technologies Co hit an all-time high in yen terms on April 22, exceeding 17,000 yen and surging around 15 percent in the three months since Trump took office on Jan 20.

Products linked to gold price movements have also become popular among investment trusts covered by Japan's tax exemption program for private investors, known as NISA, while more people have started monthly investments in pure gold.

Among investment trusts, the inflows to the Mitsubishi UFJ fine gold fund that reflects gold prices totaled some 19.2 billion yen in March, up by about 2.6-fold from last December.

The fund ranked fourth last December in investment trusts under the NISA program in terms of value handled by PayPay Securities Corp but topped the ranking in February and placed second in the following month, it said.

At Tanaka Precious Metal, the number of people who purchased bullion and coins increased, while the number of its members investing in pure gold at fixed monthly values expanded 26 percent in the January-April period from a year earlier, it said.

Used gold accessories are also becoming popular. At major second-hand luxury brand goods seller Komehyo Co, sales of gold products including accessories in March climbed 30 percent from a year earlier.

In Tokyo's Shinjuku district, one of its outlets sells a wide selection of products from gold necklaces and gold pendants, with price ranging from hundreds of thousands to millions of yen.

"They are mainly sold to customers in their 30s to 40s," the store's sales manager said.

Gold also has the risk of price declines like other assets but its prices have been solid at a time when the stock market has been volatile, with the Nikkei benchmark suffering its third-largest point drop in history on April 7.

"Considering the volatility in the stock market, gold continues to remain an attractive investment destination," said Atsuko Sato Whitehouse, head of the Japanese market at BullionVault.

© KYODO

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.
Video promotion

Niseko Green Season 2025

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

tokyo

Kanda Matsuri

GaijinPot Travel

events

Tokyo Events for May 2025

Savvy Tokyo

Ashidakagumo: The Giant Japanese Spider Hiding in Your House

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Where to Find Art, Design & Photography Books in Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

How Much Is the Average Rent in Tokyo in 2025?

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

10 Normal Things in Japan That Totally Blew My Mind

GaijinPot Blog

2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 19

GaijinPot Blog

Aoi Matsuri

GaijinPot Travel

Sefure: ‘Sex Friend’ Aka Friends With Benefits in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

What Is The Average Salary in Tokyo?

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Best Spas and Saunas in Tokyo for 2025: Wellness, Design and Relaxation

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Tokyo Orthodontics: Braces & Invisalign in Japan

Savvy Tokyo