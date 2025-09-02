 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Gold reached $3,501.59 an ounce during early trading in Asia, soaring past its previous record of $3,500.10 in April Image: AFP/File
business

Gold rushes to new high as Asia stocks mixed

0 Comments
TOKYO

Gold hit a record high Tuesday as a weaker dollar and expectations of a U.S. interest rate cut made the safe haven an attractive investment.

Stocks, meanwhile, were mixed as investors awaited fresh direction from Wall Street after it was closed on Monday for Labor Day.

Gold reached $3,501.59 an ounce during early trading in Asia, soaring past its previous record of $3,500.10 in April.

"The rally reflects a softer dollar but also strong central-bank and institutional demand as investors rotate out of U.S. Treasuries," said Ipek Ozkardeskaya at Swissquote Bank.

"The share of U.S. Treasuries held by foreign central banks has been declining for over a decade, but that shift into gold accelerated this year amid U.S. debt concerns, ratings downgrades, trade tensions and geopolitical risks," she said.

On equity markets, Tokyo, Seoul and Jakarta were all up, while Hong Kong and Shanghai turned negative after early gains.

On the Hang Seng, Alibaba was down slightly a day after rocketing almost 20 percent following bumper results and a surge in AI revenue.

"While U.S. giants face mounting questions around AI monetization and stretched valuations, Chinese firms are showing tangible earnings lift from AI and cloud," Charu Chanana at Saxo Markets told AFP.

.Oil prices moved higher ahead of a weekend OPEC+ meeting to decide on output for October. The cartel is expected to keep supplies unchanged.

© 2025 AFP

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

Your Best Travel Companion for Every Adventure

Travel like a local with Nomad eSIM! Use code NOMJAPAN22 for 22% off. Stay connected wherever you go: easy and hassle-free!

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Tsuruga Festival

GaijinPot Travel

events

Tokyo Events For September 2025

Savvy Tokyo

Nippon Domannaka Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Work

The Dos and Don’ts of ALT Classroom Management in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Bear Attacks in Japan: Where They Happen and How to Stay Safe

GaijinPot Blog

Events

Fast, Fun and Taking Over: 3×3 Basketball in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

10 Surprising Things You Can Rent in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Art & Culture

Otsukimi: Japan’s Moon Viewing Tradition

Savvy Tokyo

Japan Post Suspends U.S. Packages: What Americans in Japan Need to Know (2025)

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

What To Expect As A Guest At A Japanese Wedding

Savvy Tokyo

Japan Approves OTC Morning-After Pill: Rules and How to Get It

GaijinPot Blog

Food

The Best Brunch Spots in Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo