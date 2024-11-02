 Japan Today Get your ticket to GaijinPot Expo 2024
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Small Business Monitor-Google Ad Change
FILE - Google logos are displayed when searched for Google in New York, Sept. 11, 2023. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)
business

Google ad change could affect millions of small businesses

0 Comments
By MAE ANDERSON
NEW YORK

Google is changing the way its Google Local Services ads work, which could affect millions of small businesses.

Google Local Services ads run locally and are a big way that small businesses market their goods and services. Ads appear on the top of Google search results.

Starting Nov 21, only businesses with a verified Google Business Profile will be able to run the ads.

The change affects businesses in Europe, the Middle East and Africa and “select” businesses in the U.S. and Canada, Google said in an online post. The company didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

The change is an effort to crack down on fraud. But legitimate small businesses could be hurt if they're unaware of the change. If a small business' Google Business Profile's name and address doesn't match the information with the ad, advertising will be paused.

Getting verified on Google isn't difficult, but it does take some time. Business owners must add or claim their business address on Google. Then owners will need to verify the address through phone, text, email, or video.

The process varies by business category and location and may include giving information about background, business registration, insurance, and license checks.

Google's verifications can take up to seven business days. Once a business is verified, its owner gets notified.

© Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

Tesla High class Uber Driver (High Pay + Flexible Hours) -- Try something new!

Welcoming inexperienced applicants and drivers of all types.

Apply Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Travel

What It’s Really Like to Stay at a Hotel in Tokyo Disney Resort?

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

10 Gorgeous Autumn Foliage Spots in Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 36

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Coping With Weight Gain in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Families

Essential Japanese Vocabulary For The Playground

Savvy Tokyo

A Guide to Highway Buses in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Where to Find Turkey in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

events

Tokyo Events For November 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

How to Get Married in Japan as a Foreigner

GaijinPot Blog

Jogakura Bridge

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

Love Confessions in Japanese: What To Say To Win Them Over

Savvy Tokyo

Food & Drink

Thanksgiving In Tokyo: 10 Spots To Gobble Down The Holiday

Savvy Tokyo