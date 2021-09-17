Newsletter Signup Register / Login
business

Google launches News Showcase in Japan; to pay fees to 40 publishers

3 Comments
TOKYO

Google LLC expanded its News Showcase service to Japan on Thursday, enabling users to view headlines from more than 40 Japanese newspapers and news agencies that each collect a license fee from the tech giant.

Unlike news content that appears through Google searches, the service allows news organizations to curate and package their coverage on the News Showcase page or app.

The service, already provided in countries in Europe and South America, features national and local Japanese newspapers including the Asahi Shimbun, Mainichi Shimbun, Yomiuri Shimbun, Chunichi Shimbun and Kyodo News, with selected content in multiple languages. License fees are not disclosed.

The News Showcase is available on both desktop and smartphone platforms. Several headlines at a time are packaged by each news organization and link to the stories on their websites. The publishers who keep content behind a paywall can decide whether to allow free access to individual stories or not.

While Google raises massive search advertising revenue, newspaper publishers have struggled due to declines in print circulation and ad revenues in both their print and online offerings. The licensing program is expected to increase revenues and subscriptions for publications.

Google started the News Showcase program last October in Germany and Brazil. Currently, more than 1,000 news outlets such as Reuters and News Corp, the parent company of The Wall Street Journal among other major outlets, have joined the scheme in over a dozen countries.

The tech giant expects to pay $1 billion to news publishers around the world over the three years from October 2020.

© KYODO

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

3 Comments
Login to comment

The news is pretty much the same on all sites. The JT has an active comments forum, making it more interesting. I enjoy reading the flame wars on contentious US issues, and comments from Japanese folk. I wonder if news sites using the service will be allowed to run news stories critical of Google.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Well if the Google News site allows comments, I know where I’m headed.

0 ( +1 / -1 )

Would have been nice to have a link.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Japanese Recipe Adventures: Oyakodon

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Tokyo’s Top 10 Pet Friendly Restaurants And Cafes

Savvy Tokyo

Savvy Spotlight

Venue Photo Manager Erika Sawauchi Talks Tokyo 2020 Olympics

Savvy Tokyo

Food & Drink

Recipe: Simple Japanese Obento

Savvy Tokyo

6 Diverse Jobs in Japan if You Need a Change of Scenery

GaijinPot Blog

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 35

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For September 13-19

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Binge Worthy: 5 Japanese Dramas for Studying Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Discover the Hidden Treasures of Japan: Spectacular Cultural Visits at One with Nature

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #149: Japanese Cat is The Most Viewed Cat on YouTube

GaijinPot Blog

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 36

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

What’s in a Name: Honorifics, Titles and Nicknames in Japan

GaijinPot Blog